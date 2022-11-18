A central Victorian kindergarten is celebrating its new additions which have been installed as a nod to the local Indigenous language and culture.
Shine Bright Spring Gully renamed their three kinder groups using the language of the Traditional Owners of the land, the Dja Dja Wurrung peoples, and commissioned local artist RawBoards to create three wooden animal sculptures.
These animals have been placed throughout the playground, each creating a place for children to sit, reflect and play among nature.
Kindergarten Parents Advisory Group president Emma Bourke said the kinder had focused on teaching children about Indigenous culture, with its bush kinder program integral to fostering a connection to country.
"We hope these animal sculptures will further help educate our teachers, students and families about our Indigenous cultures, and increase knowledge and use of our local Dja Dja Wurrung language," Ms Bourke said.
The sculptures include a kookaburra named Guwak (pronounced Gu-wa), an eastern grey kangaroo named Gurri (pronounced Gu-ree) and a brushtail possum named Wila (pronounced Wi-la)
Staff said each animal represented each class well and it was great to see the children embracing the local language and culture.
The project has been made possible thanks to a $3600 grant from Fosterville Gold Mine and the kindergarten's Parents Advisory Group have contributed more than $1600 from their fundraising efforts.
"We are thrilled to have been able to support this project which is an important step forward in integrating First Nations' culture and language into the education of our children," Fosterville Gold Mine senior community advisor Trudi Jackson said.
OTHER STORIES:
"It's great to recognise the importance that indigenous culture plays in shaping our identity as Australians."
Shine Bright chief executive Suzi Sordan said she was excited to see the "beautiful sculptures" installed at the site.
"Embedding aboriginal perspectives has long been part of our educational program, and funds from this grant and fundraising efforts supports this further.
"We wish to thank our Parent Advisory Group and Fosterville Gold Mine for their contribution, as well as RawBoards for their incredible, one-of-a-kind sculptures."
The project has been completed with support from Djarra, Shine Bright EYM and the City of Greater Bendigo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.