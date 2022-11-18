Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Shine Bright Spring Gully kinder installs animal sculptures as nod to Indigenous culture

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 19 2022 - 1:05pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students William Bourke and Ted Koop at the new sculptures at Shine Bright Spring Gully Kindergarten. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A central Victorian kindergarten is celebrating its new additions which have been installed as a nod to the local Indigenous language and culture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.