BFNL 2024 football season preview: Gisborne

After winning the premiership in 2022, Gisborne missed the finals last season.
A horrible start to the campaign saw them sit 3-7 before they found their mojo to win five of their last eight, but by that stage, it was too late.
Premiership coach Rob Waters took back charge of the team in August 2023, and with a full pre-season under his belt, he has many expecting the Bulldogs to be the big risers this season.
Midfielder Jackson Cardillo is an A-grade recruit, and he joins a club that feels as settled as any in the BFNL, with Matt Weber and Luke Ellings as the only main outs.
Bradley Bernacki is back full-time, and a big problem last year - the Bulldog's forward line - should be rectified with Jack Scanlon and Pat McKenna pulling the boots on again.
WHO ARE YOUR INS AND OUT?
"We've recruited Rupertswood pair, Jackson Cardillo and Lachlan Nesbitt.
"Ex-Gisborne juniors Charlie Ozanne, Jacob Floreani and Wilhem McKay have returned to the club from Macedon.
"Then we've got Jack Scanlon returning from a year off and Pat McKenna back after a long-term injury, so we're classifying them as new recruits.
"In terms of guys, we've lost Matt Weber is our main key exclusion which is a good sign of continuity.
"Most of our guys are Gisborne boys, including 18 of the 22 that played in our last practice match, and that's important to us as a club, hence bringing back those three ex-junior boys from Macedon.
"But I've told the guys it's time to get results.
"It's all good having a group of boys that are really close, but it's results time now."
JACKSON CARDILLO IS ONE OF THE RECRUITS OF THE SEASON, BUT ITS FLOWN A BIT UNDER THE RADAR UP IN BENDIGO - HOW GOOD OF A FOOTBALLER IS HE?
"We've tried to get him for a couple of years as he works with a few of the boys.
"He played as an inside midfielder for the entire game in our practice match against Melton and was excellent, so he's going to complement our midfield of Bradley Bernacki, Flynn Lakey, and Braidon Blake really well."
HOW EXCITING OF A STARTING MIDFIELD IS THAT FOUR?
"It's a really exciting time to be a part of our midfield group.
"We've got to build a team around them, but the five or six we have earmarked for the midfield looks strong."
WHO ELSE WILL RUN THROUGH THE MIDFIELD?
"Jarrod Lynch and Macklan Lord will have a chance and Seb Bell-Bartels and Shane Clough when they get their bodies right.
"But the more the merrier, as we can't rely on too few, which was the issue in 2023.
"It will be great to expose some kids to the inside midfield role throughout the season, and we'll identify certain games where they'll get those opportunities."
WILL SCANLON AND MCKENNA BE MANAGED THROUGHOUT THE SEASON?
"They certainly will, and Patty (McKenna) more so due to his run of injuries in the past 24 months.
"But Pat is in a great spot at the moment.
"He recently got married, has returned in great shape, and got through the practice matches fine.
"Jack has been similar as he's barely missed a session barring when he went on holiday for a bit."
WHO ARE YOU GOING TO PUT AROUND THEM IN THE FORWARD LINE?
"Lots are putting their hands up.
"Zac Denahy took over a key forward post last year and will retain his position.
"Young Harry Thomas and Harry Luxmoore were exposed to senior footy in 2023, so they'll cobble together our starting forward line with a couple more younger guys floating through."
PLENTY OF YOUNG KIDS GOT A CRACK IN 2023 - HOW WILL YOU BALANCE CONTINUING THAT AND PLAYING YOUR BEST 22?
"That's the challenge.
"We want to expose them to the better teams as often as we can.
"We saw in 2022 that if you lose four or five blokes late in the year, it gives you depth in the finals series, and they're not being thrown to the wolves.
"It might cost you a game exposing them throughout the year but in the long run it's for the better."
DON'T PLAY YOUR FIRST GAME UNTIL APRIL 20th - HOW ARE YOU HANDLING THE DELAYED START TO THE SEASON?
"It's a bit of a weird one, and we didn't make finals last year either, so that's an extra month we've been sitting on the sidelines, but it is what it is.
"We had a practice match before and after Easter weekend, and had a solid training session last Saturday morning.
"We played Melton and Sunbury from the Ballarat League in our practice matches and both games went down to the wire which was excellent from a competitive point of view.
"A lot of young kids got a crack against a couple of quality opponents, which was another big positive."
WHO HAS BEEN THE BEST COUPLE ON THE TRACK THIS PRE-SEASON?
"I'd have to say our skipper, Jack Reaper.
"We told him to slow it down a bit and take it easy, but he's gone the opposite way and is absolutely flying.
"Brad Bernacki is back with us full-time and has thrown himself into it."
R1 BYE
R2 vs Sandhurst (A)
R3 vs Maryborough (H)
R4 vs South Bendigo (A)
R5 vs Golden Square (H)
R6 vs Eaglehawk (H)
R7 vs Strathfieldsaye (H)
R8 vs Castlemaine (A)
R9 vs Kangaroo Flat (H)
R10 BYE
R11 vs Sandhurst (H)
R12 vs Maryborough (A)
R13 vs South Bendigo (H)
R14 vs Golden Square (A)
R15 vs Eaglehawk (H)
R16 vs Strathfieldsaye (A)
R17 vs Castlemaine (H)
R18 vs Kangaroo Flat (A)
