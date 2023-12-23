Gisborne hungry to return to Bendigo football finals in 2024

Key forwards Pat McKenna and Jack Scanlon are back on the training track and are ready to help coach Rob Waters lead the young Dogs back to the Bendigo Football Netball League finals.
Premiership captain McKenna suffered a season-ending broken ankle injury in his second game of 2023, while premiership centre half-forward Scanlon missed the entire season after announcing his retirement following the 2022 grand final win over Strathfieldsaye.
McKenna is widely-regarded as the best player in the competition at his peak.
"Patty McKenna is slowly getting himself back into it,'' Waters said.
"He only played one game and five minutes last year, so he's like a brand new recruit.
"His leadership around the boys is first class and to have a player of his quality back in our forward line is big for us."
The year off has assisted Scanlon's management of his shoulder injuries and reignited his passion for the game.
"The big fella is back training and running around,'' Waters said of Scanlon.
"He's healthy and he's pretty excited about playing again after missing 12 months of footy.
"Our forward line coach Brad Spear said there were games last season where our forward line only had one player who played seniors the year before.
"It was crazy the way it worked out and it was tough for those young players.
"That's why having Patty and Scanners (Scanlon) back is so important."
In terms of pure recruits, the biggest off-season signing for Gisborne so far is Jackson Cardillo.
The former Calder Cannons and Essendon VFL midfielder joins the Dogs from Rupertswood.
"He's an inside/outside midfielder and, hopefully, he adds a bit to the group,'' Waters said of Cardillo.
"He's mates with a lot of the boys at the club and his father played at Gisborne back in the day. It's good to have him in the door.
"He's doing pre-season training with Essendon VFL."
Cardillo will complement star duo Brad Bernacki and Flynn Lakey in the middle of the ground.
The Dogs are also excited about the wave of young players coming through, many of which played some senior footy in 2023.
"We're really looking forward to those young guys taking the next step,'' Waters said.
"They got a good taste of it last season and the world is their oyster. There's spots there for whoever works the hardest.
"On top of that there's five players coming up from the under-18 premiership side that have been working the house down.
"The competition for spots is high. If the senior players don't do the work they'll miss out, which is a pleasing sign for the coaching staff."
The one key departure for the Dogs is Matt Weber, who has signed with Aberfeldie in the Essendon District Football League.
With some even luck on the injury front, it's hard to see the Dogs missing the top five for a second-straight season.
Waters liked what he saw from the opening weeks of pre-season training, but he's been around long enough to know that it's a marathon not a sprint.
"We finished seventh last season, so our first aim is to make the finals,'' Waters said.
"Making that jump won't be easy. Kyneton has left the league, but Castlemaine has improved out of sight by all reports.
"Everyone is talking about Golden Square losing players, but they still probably have the best midfield in the league.
"Other teams look like they'll improve, so it's going to be a tight competition."
Gisborne has the bye in round one of the 2024 season. The Dogs first game is a road trip to the QEO to tackle premiership favourite Sandhurst.
