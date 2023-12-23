Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Gisborne hungry to return to Bendigo football finals in 2024

AB
By Adam Bourke
December 23 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Key forwards Pat McKenna and Jack Scanlon are back on the training track and are ready to help coach Rob Waters lead the young Dogs back to the Bendigo Football Netball League finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.