BFNL: Premiership coach Rob Waters back at helm of Gisborne

Waters was previously appointed senior coach of Gisborne in October of 2019 and brought a highly-decorated CV with him to Gardiner Reserve - he coached Carngham Linton for five years during the 2000s to three flags, was an assistant coach at the North Ballarat Roosters' during their VFL premiership three-peat, coached North City to back-to-back flags in the Ballarat league in 2013-14, was involved with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the TAC Cup and spent two years as an assistant coach with North Melbourne's VFL team.