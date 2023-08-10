BFNL: Premiership coach Rob Waters back at helm of Gisborne

GISBORNE'S 2022 premiership coach Rob Waters is returning to the helm of the Bulldogs effective immediately.
The Bulldogs announced tonight Waters had been appointed coach for next year, but would also coach the remaining three games this season taking over from Brad Fox.
While he stood down from the senior position after last season's grand final win over Strathfieldsaye, Waters this year remained on the Bulldogs' coaching panel as midfield coach.
"As Rob has been involved as our midfield coach throughout this season and knows the playing group already, Brad has decided to step aside now and hand the reins over to Robbie for the last three matches," the Bulldogs said in their coaching announcement.
"This creates a seamless transition and gives Robbie and the players a headstart on preparation for season 2024."
The Bulldogs sit seventh on the ladder with a 7-9 record ahead of Saturday's trip to the QEO to play top side Sandhurst.
"Taking the senior coaching role this year was Brad Fox, who had been assistant under-18 coach in 2021 and 2022," the Bulldogs said.
"As a Hall of Fame inductee and three-time premiership player for our club we are very thankful to have had someone of Brad's calibre to fill the void this year.
"It has been a challenging season with eight of last year's premiership players leaving at the end of 2022, plus a number of our reserves players meaning we haven't had anywhere near the depth that we had previously.
"In most games this year the average age of our senior team has been just 21 years old or less.
"The club will now look to attract a small number of recruits that can enhance our existing playing list.
"With this year's games under their belts and a little more experience and size around them we look forward to a very competitive 2024 season."
Waters was previously appointed senior coach of Gisborne in October of 2019 and brought a highly-decorated CV with him to Gardiner Reserve - he coached Carngham Linton for five years during the 2000s to three flags, was an assistant coach at the North Ballarat Roosters' during their VFL premiership three-peat, coached North City to back-to-back flags in the Ballarat league in 2013-14, was involved with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the TAC Cup and spent two years as an assistant coach with North Melbourne's VFL team.
After the 2020 season was wiped out because of COVID and 2021 ended prematurely, again because of COVID, Waters coached the Bulldogs in 33 games across 2021-22 for a 27-6 record, culminating in the 28-point grand final win against Strathfieldsaye last season as the Bulldogs won their first flag since 2006.
Gisborne's last three games of the season are against Sandhurst, South Bendigo and Maryborough.
Elsewhere in the BFNL, Strathfieldsaye will have a new coach next year with Darryl Wilson stepping down at the end of the season.
Castlemaine has already appointed former AFL player Michael Hartley as its 2024 senior coach.
Maryborough has announced the co-coaching duo of Coby Perry and Matt Johnston for 2024.
And Kyneton (Darren Chambers) and Kangaroo Flat (Jeremy Hayes) are both currently being led by interim coaches.
