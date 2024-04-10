Green earns Premier Cricket Team of the Season honours

BENDIGO'S Cailin Green has narrowly missed out on winning Premier Cricket's top female award, the Una Paisley Medal.
Carlton all-rounder Green was pipped by one vote by Geelong batter Stephanie Townsend for the Una Paisley Medal at the Premier Cricket presentation night.
Townsend won with 25 votes, with Green finishing second on 24 votes.
As well as finishing runner-up in the Una Paisley Medal, Green was named in the Women's Premier Firsts Team of the Season.
Among Green's team-mates in the Team of the Season was Barkers Creek cricketer Tia Davidge (wicket-keeper), who is now playing with Essendon Maribrynong Park and made 374 runs to go with 12 dismissals for the season.
Opening batter and off-spin bowler Green combined 333 runs at an average of 27.7 with 23 wickets at an average of 16.2 for the Blues in 2023-24.
She had a particularly hot period with the ball in late-January, early-February when across back-to-back games Green claimed 5-31 off 10 overs against Dandenong and 6-38 off 10 overs against Ringwood.
Green's Blues won the Premier Cricket women's Twenty20 title in January, but in the season-proper bowed out of the premiership race when beaten by Prahran by nine wickets in the preliminary final.
Prahran suffered a 163-run loss to Melbourne in the grand final the following week.
Green, originally from the Bendigo Cricket Club, is part of Cricket Victoria's Female Emerging Performance Squad, which aims to provide players with a pathway from Premier Cricket into state squads through additional playing and training opportunities.
Premier Cricket Women's Team of the Season - Stephanie Townsend (Geelong), Cailin Green (Carlton), Tess Flintoff (Ringwood), Erica Kershaw (Carlton), Harsat Gill (Melbourne), Nipuni Hansinka (Plenty Valley), Tia Davidge (Essendon Maribyrnong Park), Sarnsiree Plant (Box Hill), Zoe Griffiths (Box Hill), Ira Aery (Essendon Maribyrnong Park), Anna O'Donnell (Prahran), Grace Jones (Geelong).
Meanwhile, the winner of the coveted Jack Ryder Medal in the men's first XI was Dandenong batsman Brett Forsyth on 27 votes.
Forsyth, who made 781 runs at an average of 78.1, is now a two-time winner of the Ryder Medal having also taken it out in 2018-19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.