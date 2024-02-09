Green enjoying purple patch with ball for Carlton women's team

HARD work is reaping rewards for Bendigo's Cailin Green with the ball as she continues to make her mark for Carlton's Premier Cricket women's firsts team.
The opening batter and off-spin bowler has enjoyed a purple patch with the ball over the past fortnight for the Blues, bagging 11 wickets in her past two outings.
Firstly she claimed 5-31 off 10 overs in a round nine win over Dandenong before following it up a week later with 6-38 off 10 overs against Ringwood, also a win, last Sunday.
"I have always had a focus on trying to be consistent with my bowling, but this year I've tried to be a bit smarter in the way I set batters up, which has started to work," Green said this week.
"I've had some really clear plans with my coach, captain and wicket-keeper and am just working really hard on how to set batters up in terms of seeing what their strengths and weaknesses are and how I can utilise variation to draw their wicket.
"Now that I've had the consistency over the past few years of bowling a lot of balls, just being a bit smarter with my bowling is how I've tried to improve this season."
Also pivotal in the 21-year-old's continued cricketing development has been her second season involved with Cricket Victoria's Female Emerging Performance Squad.
Among the aims of the Emerging Performance Squad is to provide players with a pathway from Premier Cricket into state squads through additional playing and training opportunities.
"It's a fantastic program to be part of... working with Andy Christie (Cricket Victoria female talent development manager) and being able to have those higher level conversations that challenge you to think a bit more is great," Green said.
"It's not just going into the nets and bowling or batting, it's really thinking about your cricket and how you can get that wicket or hit that boundary.
"Being part of that program has really helped to bring about a higher level of thinking in my game."
Green won her first piece of silverware for Carlton last month when the Blues won the Premier Cricket women's Twenty20 title.
In what was a drawn grand final against Prahran ultimately cut short by poor weather, Carlton was declared the premiers courtesy of finishing on top of the ladder.
Prahran was 4-76 batting first when play was called off, with Green having taken 1-13 off three overs.
"It's not the way we want to win finals. We wanted to play the game in full, but we spoke afterwards about our consistency throughout the T20 season to finish on top of the ladder, which is why in the end we won," Green said.
"Ultimately, it was reward for effort throughout the season rather than just that one game at the end.
"There is a really nice feeling around the club at the moment. We have been building for a few years now playing finals the past three years, so it was nice to have some success and get a bit of reassurance."
In the 50-over season-proper Carlton is shaping up nicely for a tilt next month at the premiership, with the Blues sitting second on the ladder behind Melbourne.
The Blues have the bye this weekend and then play Dandenong on February 18 before launching into the finals series.
As well as her cricket commitments with both Carlton and the Emerging Performance Squad, Green is also busy academically.
"I've done an undergad of biomedicine for the past three years and now I've started a postgrad of medicine, so it's another four years," Green said.
"I've got a bit on my plate, but I quite enjoy having both cricket and study in terms of having that balance.
"If I had too much of just one then I'd probably drive myself crazy, but they balance themselves out quite nicely."
