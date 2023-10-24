Davidge selected in Victoria Country under-19 squad

Barker Creek's Tia Davidge has been selected to represent Victoria Country at Cricket Australia's Under-19 Female National Championships for the second year in a row.
Davidge will head to the National Championships in Brisbane this December in fine form after a solid start to the season for Essendon Maribyrnong Park in the women's premier cricket first XI competition.
The top-order batsman made 73 of 86 deliveries against Carlton in her side's season opener on Sunday.
It is her second National Championships in as many years in the age group, having been a part of Victoria Country's grand final campaign in 2022-23, which fell short at the final hurdle against NSW Metro.
From five innings, Davidge compiled 121 runs at an average of 30.25 throughout the carnival.
Nicole Martin will again coach the 14-girl squad, while Amy Vine will be the assistant.
Cricket Victoria's female talent development manager, Andy Christie, said the tournament was an excellent opportunity for young players to test themselves alongside the rest of the country.
"Our players have continued to expand and develop all facets of their game throughout an extensive Emerging Player Program," Christie said.
"The level of performance from all players within the Under 19 program has been exceptional. It's a real credit to the effort they are putting in to continue their development.
"The National Championships in Brisbane will provide a fantastic opportunity for players to showcase their skills whilst coming together and representing Victoria Country and Metro with great pride."
Davidge is also a promising young footballer, having played 16 games with Essendon's VFLW side this year after winning Castlemaine's senior women's football best and fairest in 2022.
