Davidge selected in Victoria Country under-19 squad

By Nathan Spicer
October 24 2023 - 12:30pm
Barker Creek's Tia Davidge has been selected in the Vic Country under-19 National Championships squad.
Barker Creek's Tia Davidge has been selected to represent Victoria Country at Cricket Australia's Under-19 Female National Championships for the second year in a row.

