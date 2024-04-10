Dandruff leaves rivals scratching their heads at Swan Hill

ABOUT 12 months after he nearly succumbed to complications from sinus surgery, Dandruff gave Bendigo trainer Toby Lake and his owners a massive thrill on Tuesday after breaking his maiden at Swan Hill.
The five-year-old gelding - ridden by Tahlia Hope - showed signs of staying promise, prevailing over 2400m at career start number five.
Well placed outside the leader Best Scenario throughout the trip, Hope took Dandruff to the front at the 600m, from where he took control and showed no signs of slowing on his way to a 4.75 lengths victory.
The win was a reward for Lake and his stable staff's persistence and perseverance.
"He had two sinus operations and he had some complications out of it," Lake explained.
"About 12 month ago, it didn't look good - it looked like we were going to have to put him down. So there's a bit of a story behind it.
"(Former jockey) Jacob Rule, who owns half of him and does a bit of work for me at Bendigo, has done a bit of work with the horse and he's done a terrific job.
"It's a good team effort, but kudos to the horse. He was down on the canvas 12 months ago, but he's done a good job."
Still in his first preparation despite being a five-year-old, Dandruff had shown some signs of previous promise in finishing third twice, including in his last start at Pakenham in late March.
While Lake was quick to downplay the strength of Tuesday's maiden race, he was, however, optimistic the son of Written Tycoon could show signs of progress over the coming months.
"Hopefully at this time of year, he might be able to go through the grades a bit," he said.
"We think he might appreciate the cut in the ground too.
"It wasn't much of a maiden - it was a mile and a half maiden at Swan Hill on a Tuesday - but it looks as though he might be a bit progressive."
Hope, who rode Dandruff in a trial at Echuca a week before his first start at Bendigo in February, praised the trainer and his team for a 'great job' with the comeback galloper.
"They've been patient. I trialled him a little while ago at Echuca and he just gave me that feeling he would just stay all day," she said.
"I took bad luck out of the equation and went forward and just made him roll into it.
"It's a beautiful long straight (at Swan Hill) and I was hoping I hadn't pushed the button too early, but he gets to his top speed and just sustains it.
"I thought he'd be pretty unlucky to get run down, but we might as well go for it while we are here."
Hope, who made it two wins in two days following success aboard Mayan for trainer Tayne Foster at Echuca on Monday, echoed Lake's sentiments that Dandruff was capable of a strong back-up.
"He's got his confidence up, so while he's peaking he might as well keep going on," she said.
"He will just stay all day, so I'm sure Toby and the team will find somewhere to keep going along."
Training win number five for Lake could not have come at a more pleasing time as the young trainer prepares to saddle up his first Golden Mile race day runner on his home track on Saturday.
Lake will tackle the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Rush (1000m) with the first starter Linkvue.
A 12-horse field for the two-year-old feature will include four Bendigo-trained runners.
Rod Symons will launch a two-pronged attack on the Gold Rush with Price Pinot and Kalkee, while Jess Gleeson will pin her hopes on Palais Du Rhin, also a first starter.
