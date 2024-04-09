LVFNL 2024 football season preview: NEWBRIDGE

The Newbridge Maroons have their sights set on an improved 2024 Loddon Valley Football Netball League season.
After winning four of their 16 games last year, co-coaches Sam Gale and Daniel Smith set about building a deeper senior squad, with a focus on ball use and outside run.
Newbridge's best footy last year was good - an upset win over old foe Bridgewater was the highlight.
However, they also had some sub-par performances - four losses by 15 goals or more for the season.
At first glance the recruiting campaign was successful and the Maroons look well-placed to work their way towards the top five or at the very least close the gap between their best and their worst.
How did you fare in the off-season in terms of arrivals and departures?
"We've picked up three players from Melbourne - Ed Aujard, Jono Aujard and Andrew Padbury.
"Ed is a running half-back, Jono is a goal kicking midfielder and Andrew is a key forward.
"Matt McArthur is a key defender (from Powelltown) and Tyler Constable is a midfielder from Ballarat. Tyler has signed on as an assistant coach as well and he has a really high footy IQ.
"Sam and I identified that we need to add some top-end class. Last year we felt as though we could match teams in contested footy on the inside, but our use of the ball and finishing off needed some work. That's why we were attracted to those players.
"Jackson Hufer has come across from Mt Pleasant as well. He can play down back or in the forward line and he gives us some flexibility.
"Rick Cathie and Brandon Etherington are former players that have come back to the club.
"Dylan Stevens has left the club to go back to Campbells Creek and that's about the only senior departure we've had.
"It's a good sign for the club. It just shows that the commitment and the buy-in from the players is really high."
Second season in charge for Sam and you, how has the preparation been?
"We've had a strong pre-season, the players have come back fitter and stronger.
"I think we'll cover the ground a lot better which is going to be a big help. Last year we were beaten on the outside, particularly by the good teams.
"We've worked on our structures and getting better behind the ball.
"Caleb Sanders has had a really good pre-season.
"Jackson Hufer has trained the house down since coming across and Angus Fortune has had a massive pre-season.
"There's a lot of guys that played last year that have improved during the off-season and we think they'll be much better players this year."
You had practice matches against Wandella and Natte Bealiba. What did you take out of them?
"There were patches in the practice matches that were really good.
"We could see things that we've been trying to implement, which is really encouraging.
"The players had the answers to what wasn't working which was good to see the players show that leadership.
"They know what we need to improve on. It's awesome we're all on the same page.
"We played against two really strong teams in the practice matches which was good because in the first three weeks of the season we play Bridgewater, Marong and Serpentine.
"We're up against it early on, but at least we'll know where we're at."
At times last year you were able to be competitive with the stronger teams in the league, but there was 15-20 minute patches where those top teams would break the game open. With the recruits you have on board and the expected improvement from younger players, is a top-five finish a realistic goal for the club this year?
"We're not going to shy away from wanting to make the finals.
"There's probably three or four teams that seem to be in the same position as us, so it's going to be a tight competition to force into that top five.
"It's going to come down to mental strength, injuries, list management and structures to get the wins in those crucial games.
"It's great for the competition that it's going to be so tight. Some of the games are going to be basically worth eight points."
ROUND 1 - April 13
v Bridgewater (a)
ROUND 2 - April 20
v Marong (h)
ROUND 3 - April 27
v BL-Serpentine (a)
ROUND 4 - May 4
v Inglewood (a)
ROUND 5 - May 11
v bye
ROUND 6 - May 18
v MGYCW (h)
ROUND 7 - May 25
v Pyramid Hill (a)
ROUND 8 - June 1
v Calivil United (h)
ROUND 9 - June 15
v Mitiamo (a)
ROUND 10 - June 22
v Bridgewater (h)
ROUND 11 - June 29
v Marong (a)
ROUND 12 - July 6
v BL-Serpentine (h)
ROUND 13 - July 13
v Inglewood (h)
ROUND 14 - July 20
v bye
ROUND 15 - July 27
v MGYCW (a)
ROUND 16 - August 3
v Pyramid Hill (h)
ROUND 17 - August 10
v Calivil United (a)
ROUND 18 - August 17
v Mitiamo (h)
