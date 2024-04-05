Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

LVFNL 2024 season football preview: MARONG

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated April 5 2024 - 5:10pm, first published 5:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jimmy Gadsden is one of Marong's most promising young players. Picture by Darren Howe
Jimmy Gadsden is one of Marong's most promising young players. Picture by Darren Howe

The Panthers begin their quest for a hat-trick of LVFNL flags on home soil against Mitiamo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.