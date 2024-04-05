LVFNL 2024 season football preview: MARONG

The Panthers begin their quest for a hat-trick of LVFNL flags on home soil against Mitiamo.
Two-time premiership coach Linton Jacobs has added some new faces to the Marong squad.
Former Eaglehawk key position player Shaun Knott headlines the Panthers additions.
Knott spent 2023 playing for Westmeadows before taking up an offer to join Marong.
Sam Dean, another former Eaglehawk player, will slot into a defensive role for the Panthers where his creative kicking off half-back will be a weapon.
Todd Davies is a speedy wingman/half-back who has signed with Marong after playing in a premiership for Waiaa last year.
Utility Cooper Hale has made the move from MGYCW to play alongside family members at the Panthers, while former Marong junior Gus Reade is back at Malone Park after spending last year in Cairns.
Veteran forward Ryan Wellington returns to the LVFNL after a strong season for Eaglehawk reserves last year.
He'll join Kain Robins, Matt Riordan and potentially Knott in a new-look forward line that will try to cover the big loss of century goalkicker Brandyn Grenfell.
Grenfell kicked 263 goals across two premiership seasons for the Panthers before signing with Nyah Nyah West United.
The other departures for the club include Pat Gretgrix, Jake Ede and Carl Thiesz signing with Harcourt in the MCDFNL, while Trent Fisher has retired.
The Panthers have made a change in leadership, with Nathan Devanny to captain the club this year.
Two-time premiership captain Corey Gregg remains at the club and will remain one of the Panthers' best midfielders.
When Shaun Knott was at Eaglehawk he was a key contributor in attack and in defence. Where do you see him fitting in with Marong?
"He'll be very similar with us because of his flexibility to play both ends. He's played centre half-forward and centre half-back in our practice matches.
"It will depend on our opposition as to where he plays. He gives us flexibility and some leadership. He's a quality player and we're very happy to have him on board."
With the ins and outs you've had over the off-season, particularly Grenfell's departure, will we see anything different from Marong in terms of game style this year?
"We'll have a similar structure in terms of our tall forwards.
"It's hard to replace a guy who kicks 100-plus goals, but we're bringing Knott and Wellington in and we still have Kain Robins and Matt Riordan as well.
"Ryley Taylor is another young guy who can play out of the goalsquare if we need to. I don't think kicking goals won't be an issue for us.
"We think we've strengthened our defence with Sam (Dean), Todd (Davies) and Cooper (Hale) coming on board.
"If anything, we might be slightly better in some areas and it will be a case of our improvement coming from the younger guys that play midfield and forward."
Are the signs strong that those young players will improve and are you confident the hunger is there to get back to the top of the LVFNL mountain?
"From the eye, it's evident the hunger is still there.
"The young players that played in the last two flags have come back in really good nick and they've been training since November.
"I can't fault their work ethic and their desire to get better. Our point of difference the last couple of years has been our kids and I think it will be the same this year with the upside they have.
"If they can pop that will elevate us as a group. Jack McCaig, Ryley Taylor, Jimmy Gadsden, Lachy Lee and Brodie Hartland are some of the young guys that have been really strong over the pre-season.
"Jonty Davis made the Bendigo Pioneers list and played the first two games of the season. His footy has developed really well, which is a credit to him for all the hard work he's put in and it's a nod to the program we've put in place.
"If we get Jonty to play for us that will be a bonus, but we want him to play as many Pioneers games as he can."
It seems the depth in the Loddon Valley is only going to be better this year, so it's a great challenge for your club to defend your title?
"A lot of the talk externally during the pre-season has been about Bridgewater, Pyramid Hill and Serpentine, so we've gone under the radar a bit.
"It's uncharted waters for us to try and get a three-peat and we're excited about that challenge.
"We're fully aware that the competition is going to improve and we embrace that. It's great for the league."
ROUND 1 - April 13
v Mitiamo (h)
ROUND 2 - April 20
v Newbridge (a)
ROUND 3 - April 27
v Pyramid Hill (h)
ROUND 4 - May 4
v BL-Serpentine (h)
ROUND 5 - May 11
v Calivil United (a)
ROUND 6 - May 18
v Bridgewater (h)
ROUND 7 - May 25
v MGYCW (a)
ROUND 8 - June 1
v bye
ROUND 9 - June 15
v Inglewood (h)
ROUND 10 - June 22
v Mitiamo (a)
ROUND 11 - June 29
v Newbridge (h)
ROUND 12 - July 6
v Pyramid Hill (a)
ROUND 13 - July 13
v BL-Serpentine (a)
ROUND 14 - July 20
v Calivil United (h)
ROUND 15 - July 27
v Bridgewater (a)
ROUND 16 - August 3
v MGYCW (h)
ROUND 17 - August 10
v bye
ROUND 18 - August 17
v Inglewood (a)
