White Hills to enter team into CVFLW for 2024 season

The CVFLW is on the verge of welcoming another new team into its ranks, with White Hills throwing their hat into the ring.
Sandhurst is also planning to enter a team into the CVFLW in 2024, taking the competition from a seven to nine-team league should all other clubs again field sides.
With a group of under-18 premiership players making the leap into the senior age groups next season, the Demons have decided now is the perfect time to complete their women's footy pathway and join Bendigo's senior women's league.
"The White Hills Junior Football Club has been building our girls program since the under-12 girls started in 2014," WHJFC women's and girls' coordinator Gerri Ripper said.
"We've got eight of our under-18 girls in 2023 who will be ageing out to seniors next year, and we want to give them a pathway into women's football.
"It gives those girls continuity to continue playing with their friends.
"They were premiers this year, so they continue that structure and keep that talented playing group together.
"It also gives the next generation of girls coming through the knowledge that can continue playing at White Hills, and our numbers for 2024 in the junior age groups currently look really positive."
The Demons won the under-18 girls division in the Bendigo Junior Football League in 2023, finishing on top of the ladder with a 10-1 record before defeating Woorinen in the grand final by 35 points.
Ripper said the current numbers are a positive sign the team should be in a strong place come the start of the 2024 campaign.
"Our expressions of interest have been good from our local parents and senior netballers, so we're very excited to be building a pathway for girls footy in the White Hills area," she said.
"At this stage, we've got at least 20 who have expressed interest.
"We'd like a few more, of course, as you always have injuries in football, but we haven't pushed it hard yet because we're still waiting for the tick of approval."
The Demons are hopeful of being approved on Friday.
Former Mitiamo captain David Morrissey has been appointed coach, with Ripper taking on the role of team manager.
Pre-season began at Scott Street on Wednesday night.
"We've started pre-season and will have sessions through until Christmas before returning in the new year," Ripper said.
"We'll be posting on social media to hopefully attract a few more girls as well."
