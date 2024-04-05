CVFLW 2024 preview: Three new senior teams builds excitement

Women football's continuous growth in Central Victoria is evident to see in the CVFLW in 2024.
Ten clubs have entered teams across the under-18s and senior women divisions.
Three new clubs (Sandhurst, Marong and White Hills) will join the fold in the senior women's division.
While Strathfieldsaye was sadly unable to fill a senior women's side in 2024, the air of excitement surrounding the CVFLW is as high as it's ever been.
AFLCV Female Football Operations Manager Nathan Williams echoed this anticipation.
"We are extremely excited to kick off this weekend with ten clubs competing across under-18 and women's divisions," Williams said.
"The introduction of the under-18s from the Bendigo Junior Football League is a fantastic development for the league.
"Clubs have been busy in the off-season and are ready to hit the ground running for the opening round.
"We are really looking forward to seeing Marong host White Hills at Malone Park in the seniors in round one.
"Both clubs are new to senior women's football and have embraced the challenge and excitement that comes with a new team."
The first bounce of the new season is one Sunday, with all four matches played in the afternoon.
Two of the three new clubs in Marong and White Hills will be in action, with one set to record its maiden win on the first attempt.
But most eyes will be on Ewing Park, where Bendigo powerhouse club Sandhurst will face back-to-back premiers Castlemaine in their first outing.
The Dragons are under the tutelage of Heathcote senior men's coach Andrew Saladino, one of the most highly-rated young coaches in the region.
While the assignment couldn't be any harder, Saladino isn't shirking from the challenge.
"We've been thrown in the deep end first up, which is probably the best time to get them so we can see where we're at," Saladino said.
"They've been the benchmark of the competition, and it will be great for us to get a taste of what the good sides are like."
Experienced footballers Amanda Carrod and Maddy White will be vital in leading the Dragons on the field, with their team predominately made up of girls in their mid-20s.
As with all the new clubs, it will be a work in progress, but Saladino said all the pre-season signs have been positive.
"We're absolutely pumped, and after playing a practice match the other week to give us a taste, I think the girls are jumping out of their skin for round one," he said.
"We've been training really hard, the girls are fit, and I feel we're ready to go."
After going undefeated in 2023, Castlemaine is again a deserved favourite to go all the way.
Most of the premiership side has stuck around, but they've added to their glut of talent, with Maeve Tupper joining her older sister Aisling at the club.
Brianna Burt has jumped across from Bendigo Thunder, Rachael Stubbings returns to the club from Geelong Amateur, and ruck-women Bronte Ashworth is another exciting inclusion.
Premiership coach Jordan Cochrane told the Bendigo Advertiser he is over the moon to see the competition continue to expand.
"It's a shame Strathfieldsaye didn't get a team up, but it looks like the rest of the clubs are looking pretty good numbers-wise," Cochrane said.
"We're hoping the competition across the board all lifts.
"We're expecting our round one hit-out with Sandhurst to be pretty tough, as they've added some quality players to their mix."
Elsewhere in round one, perennial finals contenders Eaglehawk and Bendigo Thunder will do battle at Canterbury Park, while North Bendigo faces last year's runners-up Woorinen.
