Flat build fitness base as Mornington Peninsula trio sign with club

A strong fitness base will be crucial for how successful a season Kangaroo Flat has in 2024.
New coach Michael Ellings has implemented an intense running program across pre-season at Dower Park, and the hard work is already bearing fruit, according to the first-time senior coach.
With an inexperienced core that has lost star talent, including Mitch Trewhella, Ryan O'Keefe, and Nicholas Keogh, an emphasis has been placed on areas the Roos can control - primarily fitness.
"We've worked on fitness heavily across the past nine to ten weeks, and the boys are looking in brilliant shape," Roos coach Michael Ellings said.
"We're doing up to 10-12km a session incorporating the running program we've implemented and ground drills, which the boys are coping with superbly even when we've had extreme heat.
"The Melbourne lads are travelling up fortnightly, and the recruits in that group are mixing in nicely."
Harry Whitty, Angus Grant, and Carlton VFL listed player Jack Lefroy have been joined on the highway up to Bendigo by recently announced recruited trio Lachlan Dalziel, Austin Lothian and Corey Ash.
While Ash plied his trade for St Kilda City last season, the trio played together at Mornington Peninsula Football Club in division one of the MPNFL, where the Bulldogs were crowned as champions in 2023.
Dalziel was a member of the Bulldogs premiership team, and Ellings is excited about the qualities he and Ash will bring to a young Roos team.
"Lachlan (Dalziel) is going to bring some experience and clean ball use across half-back along with spurts through the midfield," Ellings said.
"His premiership experience is a big plus for our young group.
"Corey (Ash) will also play in the back six and is reportedly a bit of a general down there, but I haven't seen much of him yet, and we'll get a clearer idea of his capabilities in the practice matches."
The Roos have three practice matches scheduled, starting against Maldon before taking on Riddells Creek and White Hills.
"It's a bit of a step-up in opposition each game, which folds into our plan nicely," Ellings said.
"The Melbourne crew will play against Riddells Creek and White Hills with an aim to have a full-strength side for the Demons clash."
His resume includes stints as an assistant at Old Launcestonians and coaching juniors sides for Riddells Creek and Rupertswood.
The step-up to the top job for the first time can be a struggle, but Ellings says he already feels at home.
"It was a bit daunting at the start as I didn't know what to expect, but I've settled in now like I've been at the club my whole life," he said.
"It's a very comfortable environment, and the players have warmed to me over the past few weeks.
"They (the playing group) were a bit standoffish at the beginning, which is to be expected as a new coach, but we're running smoothly now, we're keen to get going, and the support from the club behind the scenes has been great."
