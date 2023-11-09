Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Photos

BFNL club Kangaroo Flat hits the ground running under new coach

AB
By Adam Bourke
November 9 2023 - 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat players worked hard on the opening night of pre-season training at Dower Park. Pictures by Adam Bourke
Kangaroo Flat players worked hard on the opening night of pre-season training at Dower Park. Pictures by Adam Bourke

First season Kangaroo Flat coach Michael Ellings is leaving no stone unturned as he builds a new-look Roos' squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports
Panthers confirm future of Orange young gun as NRL squad announced
Jack Cole in action for Penrith Panthers' NSW Cup team. Picture by Bryden Sharp/NSWRL.
The CYMS junior has gone from strength to strength.
Dominic Unwin
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.