BFNL club Kangaroo Flat hits the ground running under new coach

First season Kangaroo Flat coach Michael Ellings is leaving no stone unturned as he builds a new-look Roos' squad.
The Roos were the first BFNL team to start pre-season training when they kicked off at Dower Park on Wednesday night.
More than 30 players were on the track for Ellings' first night in charge.
"It was a good turnout and we had a really solid start,'' Ellings said.
"We went through some testing modes, including a 1km time-trial to give us an idea of the base level of fitness.
"It was pleasing to see that most of the guys have kept themselves in good condition over the off-season.
"We've got a good baseline to work from which is a good sign."
The Kangaroo Flat job is Ellings first senior coaching position.
He was previously an assistant at Old Launcestonians and he was a junior coach in the Riddell District Football League at Rupertswood and Riddells Creek.
"We'll mix training up (before Christmas),'' Ellings said.
"Given we have some young players I'd like to get the ball in hand through the pre-season to familiarise the players with what we want to build here.
"We want to develop in those areas, but there'll also be a strong fitness focus."
With several senior Kangaroo Flat players based in Melbourne, Ellings plans to have one pre-season training session per week in Melbourne.
"Some of the guys in Bendigo might travel to Melbourne for an extra night of training, but the plan is for the Bendigo-based players to train in Bendigo two nights per week,'' Ellings said.
"It's important to develop a strong team culture and get the guys together as much as we can.
"We're trying to drive a new program, so getting the boys to understand it prior to January is important."
Kangaroo Flat had no luck with injuries in 2023 and finished with a 5-13 record.
The Roos have completed the majority of their off-season recruiting - headlined by the signing of Carlton VFL-listed player Jack Lefroy.
"We're still talking to a couple of people, but we're not on the hunt as much as we were,'' Ellings said.
"We're still having conversations, it's a lengthy process sometimes."
