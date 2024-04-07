Bendigo City fall to Lara United in State League Five

Bendigo City senior coach Sean Boxshall is confident his side will rebound from a frustrating loss to Lara United in State League Five action.
Lara United showed why it's the favourite to win the league when it handed Bendigo a 4-1 defeat at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve.
Bendigo City matched Lara United for much of the first half, but the visitors pounced just before half-time to take the lead.
Bendigo City was forced to chase the game in the second half and the home side's cause wasn't helped by a red card to a key defender.
"I thought we had some good moments in the first half and it was a pretty close game,'' Sean Boxshall said.
"They had control for 15 minutes and then we'd have control for 15 minutes. We had a couple of chances that we didn't bury and they had one chance that they converted.
"It could have gone either way in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Luke Burns missed a good opportunity in the first minute of the second half and then Connor Boxshall was given a straight red card for taking down the last man and went down to 10 men.
"From the free kick they scored to go 2-0 up. We had to change our plan and we went to three players at the back. Lara United is a good team and they were able to exploit that.
"Lara scored again to go 3-0 up and then Sam Farr scored a penalty for us, which was created by Sam Pitson.
"From the kick-off, Lara went down and scored again and that was the killer blow."
Bendigo City has one draw and a loss from the opening two rounds as it chases a top-two finish and automatic promotion to State League Four.
"We only have one point from the first two rounds, but it's early days,'' Sean Boxshall said.
"It's going to be a close competition and we have a tough fixture to start the season.
"We only have three home games in the first half of the season, so if we can be sitting third or fourth by the halfway mark we should be fine.
"Saturday's game could have gone either way. The shape and structure was there, but going down to 10 men made it very difficult."
A pleasing sign for Bendigo City on Saturday was the performance of Darius Thomas.
He caused headaches for the Lara United defence down the right hand side and created some chances for Bendigo to score.
Bendigo City is away to fourth-placed Wyndham next weekend.
