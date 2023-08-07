One trophy secured, potentially two to go.
Shepparton South flexed its muscle in Sunday's League One Men League Cup final, thumping Tatura 7-2.
The emphatic victory clinched South the first trophy of the season and put added pressure on the Ibises to maintain their lead in the battle for the championship.
South had no weak links against a depleted Tatura side and the offensive firepower on display sent an ominous warning to the teams it will face in the upcoming finals series.
"It was a clinical performance,'' South coach Rob Harmeston said.
"We got our game going and we were very impressive."
After a disjointed first half of the season, Shepparton South has found another gear in recent weeks.
Harmeston's decision to play key duo Sean Grant and Nick Mori in more attacking positions has paid dividends.
Grant scored a hat-trick in the Cup final, while was a constant threat on the left and found the back of the net with the final kick of the match.
"The last couple of weeks we've started to really click,'' Harmeston said.
"A certain style that we were trying to play hadn't worked as well as it could have, but the last few weeks it has come together.
"At this stage of the year to come into form is quite exciting for us. Last year we got to this stage and started to fade away a little bit."
With the League Cup in its back pocket, Shepparton South now turns its attention to the championship and the finals series.
South trails Tatura by two points at the top of the table.
Despite Sunday's lopsided result, Harmeston wasn't getting carried away.
"Tatura is still top of the league and we've got to try and beat them,'' he said.
"Tatura is a good side, but on the day everything clicked for us."
Next weekend, Tatura travels to fourth-placed FC Eaglehawk, while Shepparton South is away to sixth-placed Spring Gully United.
Shepparton United was crowned League Cup champions in League One Women after defeating Strathfieldsaye Colts United in a penalty shootout.
Shepparton United's stunning performance ensured Colts won't repeat last year's clean sweep of the three women's trophies.
Scores were locked at 1-1 through 90 minutes and 2-2 after extra time before Shepparton United won the shootout 3-1 to inflict Colts' first defeat this year in championship and League Cup play.
It was Shepparton United's first trop in women's football since the club won the 2019 premiership when it defeated Strathdale 1-0 in the grand final.
"Our first penalty went wide, we scored the second one, the third shot went over the crossbar and the fourth penalty was hit straight at the Shepparton United keeper who saved it,'' Colts' coach Phil Berry lamented.
"The way we were shooting all day came back to haunt us in the shootout. We had plenty of opportunities in normal time to score goals, but we kept hitting it at the keeper.
"Their keeper made plenty of saves, but I don't think she had to dive for any of them."
Shepparton United took a 2-1 lead in extra time, but Colts responded from the resulting kick-off when Bec Berry set up Liz Watkins to score the equaliser and send the game to penalties.
"I thought we played well, but we didn't take our chances,'' Berry said.
"Shepparton United made the most of their chances and our finishing could have been better.
"The girls were upset not to win, but we know what we have to work on before the finals.
"We get another chance to play Shepparton United in the last game before the finals and we're looking forward to that."
Colts have already secured the championship for being the top team through the home and away season.
With two rounds remaining, Shepparton United is in third place on 21 points. Second-placed Spring Gully also has 21 points, but the Reds lead United by 16 goals on goal difference.
Championship play resumes next weekend.
Meanwhile, Kyneton defeated Border Raiders 2-1 to win the League Two Women League Cup final.
A Sian Hooppell penalty and a goal from Bronte Randle was enough for the Rangers to secure the trophy.
