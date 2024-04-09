BFNL 2024 season netball preview: SOUTH BENDIGO

"We have some exciting recruits that haven't been seen in the Bendigo Football Netball League. We have Izzy Coutts, from Boort, who is a part of the Bendigo Strikers development team. She is a young goaler, who is really exciting. She is wanting to learn and is working really hard and she has teamed really well with Liv (Mason) in goals. Ella Flavell is back after a year with Strathfieldsaye. She is a training partner with the 23-and-under Strikers. She too is working really hard and brings lots of energy. She is just going to get better and better and is ready for a great season. We have Kira Baldwin, who last played in the Riddell league (with Lancefield). She is a strong, tall defender. She had a bit of a knee injury last year, which she is coming back from, but the rehab has gone really well and she is starting to progress. We can't wait to see her play. We also have Sophie Perryman, who has played at Eaglehawk and Sandhurst in the past. She is another strong attacker, who is very versatile on the court. We will be able to use her in a few positions. (Outside of A-grade), we have a lot of recruits across the grade, including the B-squad."