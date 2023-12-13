Kangaroo Flat lands major netball coup with Langley signing

PERENNIAL BFNL netball powerhouse Kangaroo Flat has added more firepower to its attacking end by signing former South Bendigo goal shooter Chloe Langley.
A member of the Bendigo Strikers' inaugural 23-and-under VNL squad, Langley has joined the Roos after five years and four seasons with the Bloods.
She is a three-time winner of South Bendigo's A-grade best and fairest award.
Langley will join classy goal attack Abbey Ryan and goal shooter Annie Spear in a potent goaling combination.
Kangaroo Flat will be aiming to rebound strongly following a rare outside the top three finish to the season in 2023.
The Roos ended up in fourth spot, bowing out of the finals race after consecutive losses to eventual premiers Gisborne by six goals and Castlemaine by one.
Reappointed Roos coach Jayden Cowling said Langley's inclusion would significantly bolster their prospects of a top three return.
"We're super-pumped to welcome Chloe to the club. It's a massive signing for us," he said.
"She finished in the top four in the Betty Thompson Medal count this year (won by Kangaroo Flat's Chelsea Sartori) and has played VNL for City West Falcons for a number of years.
"She's not only bringing local experience to the playing group, but VNL experience as well.
"To have someone like her come in and join the likes of Annie and Abbey is only going to strengthen our goaling and attacking end.
"Chloe has a lot of knowledge too, so I am looking forward to tapping into that and seeing what she brings to the goaling group."
The Roos have added a further recruit from South Bendigo, with long-time Blood Steph Greene making the move to Dower Park after finishing runner-up in this year's A-reserve league medal behind Sandhurst's Kelsey Ralph.
Greene will add depth at the defensive end of the court, where the Roos have lost former captain Carly Van Den Heuvel, who has signed with Loddon Valley league club Bridgewater.
The Roos have also lured teenager Lainey Mortlock from North Central league club Donald.
The 16-year-old is a member of the VNL Strikers' development squad, coached by Jody Richards.
Cowling said the Roos will be keen to prove that their fourth placing in 2023 was an exception rather than a rule, as they look to target their first A-grade flag since 2016.
"There's a lot of redemption and fire in our bellies after going out in straight sets," he said.
"That's going to be a key motivator for us.
"We've kept the core of our playing group, but to add in Chloe Langley and our other recruits, it's going to give us a bit of a fresh look and a fresh feel around the club.
"We're pretty pumped to make amends and rebound."
The Roos will have four players feature at VNL level for the Strikers next season, including reigning Betty Thompson medallist Chelsea Sartori, Ashley Ryan, Milly Wicks and Chloe Langley.
