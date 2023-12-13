Bendigo Advertiser
Kangaroo Flat lands major netball coup with Langley signing

By Kieran Iles
December 14 2023 - 9:00am
Former South Bendigo player Chloe Langley has traded red and white for green and white and will line-up with Kangaroo Flat in the 2024 BFNL season. Picture by Darren Howe
PERENNIAL BFNL netball powerhouse Kangaroo Flat has added more firepower to its attacking end by signing former South Bendigo goal shooter Chloe Langley.

