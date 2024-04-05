A stranger saved me from head injury. Thank you

A thankyou to the very observant lady who intervened and cushioned my fall when I collapsed near the white drinks van after watching the Chinese Dragon Awakening [last] Saturday afternoon.
Without her timely assistance I would certainly have suffered head trauma.
My family thanks you and the attending medical staff.
Mike Hanrahan, Strathdale
How many markets does Bendigo need over Easter selling overpriced food and drinks?
It is no wonder the local business did not open as their customers had no access to their stores and streets in the CBD were blocked.
The Bendigo Council and Bendigo Easter Fair need to think about the effect this has on local business and start supporting them who pay rates and charges to operate their businesses.
The money made at these markets does not stay in the local community.
Judy Blake, Bendigo
I've witnessed the damaging impact of vaping on the youngest members of our community while travelling through regional Victoria this year.
Just recently, I sat down with Lola, an 11-year-old, who shared her observation of vaping's presence in shops, on social media, and among her peers.
Lola is understandably feeling anxious because she's uncertain on how to respond if someone pressures her to vape.
We're hearing stories like Lola's all throughout Victoria. It's why the Federal Government's plan to stop toxic vapes from being sold to our kids is so important.
The proposed legislation means that highly-addictive vapes marketed to kids using bright colours and fruity flavors will no longer share shelf space with chocolate bars and candies at your local convenience store, often nearby schools.
Legislation will make it illegal to sell vapes to anyone without a prescription. It will stop retailers in their tracks who are supplying vapes to kids and non-smokers.
We made a terrible mistake allowing tobacco products to be widely available causing immeasurable harm and death and addicting generations of young people to nicotine. We do not want to make the same mistake with e-cigarettes.
We must protect our children from these highly toxic products - that's why we're calling on all members of parliament to back in our kids' health over industry profits and get behind the new legislation.
It's understandable that many parents in the community might be feeling worried about the impact vaping is having on their kids. The great news is having a conversation with your child is a powerful way to stop them from vaping or help them take the first steps towards quitting.
VicHealth's website has a conversation guide for parents at vichealth.vic.gov.au/our-health/vaping, aimed at helping you have meaningful, non-threatening conversations with your teen about vaping. No one is saying this is simple and there isn't one silver bullet to solve this problem.
It's going to take action from all of us - politicians, health organisations and the community to create genuine change.
Dr Sandro Demaio, CEO of VicHealth
