Letters

A stranger saved me from head injury. Thank you

April 6 2024 - 4:00am
Paramedics at an emergency incident in 2020. Picture by Darren Howe
A thankyou to the very observant lady who intervened and cushioned my fall when I collapsed near the white drinks van after watching the Chinese Dragon Awakening [last] Saturday afternoon.

