Premier Jacinta Allan has dragged four Bendigo venues out of limbo after scrapping the 2026 Commonwealth Games but is yet to lock in plans for the Flora Hill athlete's village site.
There are still discussions taking place over the unused Osborne Street site but housing is still on the table, Ms Allan said.
"There's some more work going on, particularly with La Trobe Uni and the City [of Greater Bendigo] on that," she said.
The premier made the remarks as she outlined revised plans for multiple Bendigo venues thrown into turmoil when the games were axed.
The Bendigo Stadium will get a new two-court annex and upgrades to two existing outdoor courts.
It will also get outside lighting upgrades, changes for accessibility and a car park rethink.
The stadium had expected to host netball before the Games were cancelled, including Australia's much-hyped defence of its 2022 gold medal.
The Bendigo Showgrounds would have hosted table tennis and indoor cycling.
It will not get a train platform despite the opposition previously suggesting it would help make up for canning the Games.
"That's one of the things that should be on the agenda as part of what's being delivered," shadow Games minister David Southwick said in the wake of the event's cancellation.
Ms Allan on Wednesday said a train platform was never part of the government's plans.
She instead outlined plans for a new multipurpose pavilion at the showgrounds, along with a refreshed outdoor arena, better security fencing and upgrades to all four entrances.
The premier also revealed the Bendigo Croquet Club would get two refurbished croquet greens and the Bendigo Bowls Club four redeveloped bowls greens.
The bowls clubhouse is in line for upgrades, too.
Club director Geoff Briggs said his group had been on an emotional ride starting when the club first learnt it would host the Games' bowling competition.
"We've gone from euphoria to despair and now to excitement," he said.
"We are looking to the future. I can guarantee you we won't leave any stone unturned to make sure our new facility will be the absolute showcase for bowls in all of Victoria, and perhaps beyond if our wishes come true."
Ms Allan said the final price tag for all four venues' builds were not yet concrete.
"There's been funding allocated out of [a previously announced statewide] $2 billion package. We are going through a tender process and the final costs will be announced as we get to that contract awards stage," Ms Allan said.
The announcement coincided with revelations The Commonwealth Games Federation is working with "multiple" proposals to revive the 2026 Games. An announcement on hosting rights could come as soon as May.
