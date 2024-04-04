Community push for first public secondary school to be built in Heathcote

Seven buses leave Heathcote every morning to take students to the closest high school, at least 45 minutes away.
It's why hundreds of residents are calling for a secondary school to be built in the growing town which is part of Greater Bendigo.
The town is currently served by two primary schools, Heathcote Primary School and Holy Rosary School, located within a 10-minute walk of each other.
But when children start high school they are left with no option but to travel up to an hour in the morning and afternoon, according to lead petitioner and father of two Shayne Swansborough.
Mr Swansborough and his family moved to Heathcote in 2022, with one child in grade 5 and the other about to start prep.
"My oldest, who's now in year seven, has to leave home at about 7.30am every morning to be on the bus by about 7.45am, and he arrives at school at 8.30am, about half an hour before it starts," he said.
"He finishes school at 3.15pm, but doesn't get on the bus until generally about 3.45am and that sees him get back to Heathcote at about 4.30pm.
"It's obviously quite a long day of traveling compared to when he was at Heathcote Primary."
Heathcote Primary had grown from 112 students to 142 students since 2022, Mr Swansborough said.
"The area's expanding," he said.
"Heathcote's fairly well priced, so obviously more people would love to move out here, but I think not having a high school here would be putting a lot of people off."
Just under 300 people had signed the petition, which had been backed by Nationals Member for Northern Victoria Gaelle Broad.
"As the town continues to grow, it is essential that locals are supported with essential infrastructure like schools," she said.
"Petitions provide a valuable opportunity to campaign for change, and for local communities to have their voice heard in Parliament.
"I encourage people to show their support for this petition to build a secondary school in Heathcote, and look forward to tabling it in Parliament."
The petitioners were calling on the state government to conduct a feasibility study into building a state-run school.
The Department of Education regularly reviewed population growth and capacity of school in suburbs such as Heathcote as part of its planning for new facilities.
"We will continue to review population growth to ensure the education needs of all communities are met, however based on current forecasts, the schools currently servicing Heathcote have the capacity to meet anticipated enrolments," a department spokesperson said.
Secondary schools currently servicing the Heathcote region included Bendigo South East 7-10 College, Bendigo Senior Secondary College, and Seymour College.
While the state government had no plans to build a secondary school in Heathcote, there was the possibility of Catholic or independent schools opening in the area.
Catherine McAuley College's Junortoun campus was a 30 minute drive from Heathcote, while Kilmore's Assumption College was a 40 minute drive.
At the 2021 Census, Heathcote had a population of 2962 with a median age of 57 years.
There were 336 people aged between five and 19 years old.
To compare, Rochester which is serviced by the state-run Rochester Secondary College, has a population of 3154, with a median age of 53 and 484 people aged between five and 19 years old.
Click here to view the petition.
