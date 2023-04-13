Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Heathcote Dementia Alliance reaches milestone in dementia care cabin project

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 13 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heathcote Dementia Alliance president Sandra Slatter and Heathcote Health chief executive Dan Douglass. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Heathcote Dementia Alliance president Sandra Slatter and Heathcote Health chief executive Dan Douglass. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

A new way of caring for people with dementia is on its way to Heathcote, with the Heathcote Dementia Alliance (HDA) to unveil new independent living accommodation next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.