Nexus nabs speeding drivers, 'idiots who ... drink or take drugs and drive'

Police nabbed 29 drivers for speeding in the Bendigo area on the Easter long weekend, along with two drink drivers and one drug driver.
The rate of speeding was concerning, considering how many people were in town for the Easter festivities, Bendigo Highway Patrol's Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said.
Otherwise, it was "a reasonable weekend" in terms of driver behaviour, he said.
While some minor crashes occurred over Easter, only one collision resulted in a serious injury.
"Traffic volumes on the main roads in and out of Bendigo were very solid for most of the weekend, and driver behaviour, in the main, was pretty good," he said.
"[There was] nothing too much of note really, just the idiots who decided to drink or take drugs and drive, putting everyone on the roads at risk.
"Fortunately, we got them before someone got hurt."
Also picked up in Operation Nexus, which ran from Thursday to Monday, were five unregistered vehicles, four drivers disobeying road signs or signals and one disqualified and one unlicensed driver.
It also lead to three vehicles being impounded and recorded one cyclist offence.
The figures compared favourably to those from last year's Easter operation, which netted six drink-drivers and six drug-drivers and resulted in 56 speeding fines, among other offences.
Despite the operation ending, police were continuing to focus on bringing the level of road trauma down and making driving safer for everyone, Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"With the weather changing as we move well into autumn, we are asking people to check their vehicles thoroughly and make sure tyres, brakes, wipers and lights are all working as they should," he said.
"We move out of daylight savings soon and the days get shorter, which brings about more challenges on our roads."
