Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

P-plater ploughs through fence after car spins out of control

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated April 1 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crash April 1 2024 Pictures by Jenny Denton

A P-plate driver can expect a fine after her car spun out of control on slippery roads and took out a fence in Kangaroo Flat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.