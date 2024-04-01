P-plater ploughs through fence after car spins out of control

A P-plate driver can expect a fine after her car spun out of control on slippery roads and took out a fence in Kangaroo Flat.
The 19-year-old Maldon woman was travelling south on MacKenzie Street West when she lost control going through the intersection of Alder Street at about 12.15pm on Monday, April 1, police said.
Sergeant Mick McCrann from Bendigo Highway Patrol said the Nissan Pulsar had potentially clipped the roundabout and been knocked off balance.
Its back-end slid and it then flicked around and hit the fence, he said.
"The road safety message is that the roads are now wet again after a long period of being dry and are potentially slippery," Sergeant McCrann said.
"You've got to modify your driving behaviour to suit the conditions."
The young driver, who was alone in the car, was treated by ambulance officers for shock but was otherwise unhurt.
Neighbour Sharon Letts described the roundabout as "shocking" and said the Nissan was the third car to have skidded that morning.
"We were waiting for the bang," she said.
"My mother-in-law came out to go to the bus and said, 'Oh no, there's one in the fence'."
Sergeant McCrann said the driver would be issued with an on-the-spot fine for failing to have proper control of her motor vehicle.
The crash closed the south-bound lane of McKenzie Street West for about half an hour.
Police, fire and ambulance services attended the incident.
