Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

LVFNL 2024 season football preview: MITIAMO

AB
By Adam Bourke
April 4 2024 - 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Lougoon led the Mitiamo Superoos on the field in 2023 and will be a key player again this year.
Luke Lougoon led the Mitiamo Superoos on the field in 2023 and will be a key player again this year.

Plenty of fresh faces and a full pre-season with coach Jon Varcoe has Mitiamo optimistic of an improved 2024 in the LVFNL.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports
Your one-stop shop for this year's football and netball previews
Mount Pleasant's Mitch Rovers and Mitiamo's Amelia Ludeman.
Adam Bourke, Luke West, Kieran Iles and Nathan Spicer
No comments

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.