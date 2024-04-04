LVFNL 2024 season football preview: MITIAMO

Plenty of fresh faces and a full pre-season with coach Jon Varcoe has Mitiamo optimistic of an improved 2024 in the LVFNL.
Considering Varcoe was a late appointment ahead of the 2023 season, the Superoos did well to finish sixth on the ladder with a 4-12 record.
A considered approach to recruiting in the off-season won't make the Superoos a flag contender, but it has helped with the long-term stability of the playing group.
New senior players to the club include Jayden Matthews (Huntly), Jake Price (Huntly), Zac Myers (Eaglehawk), Liam Shiell (South Bendigo), Ryan Duncan (Strathfieldsaye), Bryce Laird (Huntly), Alex Lloyd (Kerang) and Kia Coatsworth (Lockington).
Nathan Twigg and Jack Vinnicombe return to Mitiamo for another stint with the Superoos.
Ross Turner, Doug Thomas (retired), Liam Jones, Duncan Proud and Jay Reynolds are the senior players who have left the club.
The Superoos will get a good indication of where they sit after the opening three rounds of the 2024 competition.
They play reigning premiers Mitiamo first-up, have the bye in round two and then meet last year's wooden spooners Maiden Gully YCW in round three.
Your second season at the club, what did you make of the club's off-season work?
"We've got about 10 new players that will play senior footy and we've lost five or six senior players from last year.
"We'll be a different side. We're a bit younger this year and, compared to last year, we've had a better pre-season.
"We think we're better prepared this year.
"The guys that left the club have been good players for the club in different ways, but we have to focus on recruiting as many local players as we can and bring the age profile of the squad down a bit.
"That's what we've been able to do and it's allowed us to create more depth.
"Importantly, it's allowed us to generate more numbers at training and we have more players that can contribute to the club on and off the field."
You were a late appointment ahead of your first season at Mitiamo, how important has it been t have a full pre-season with the players.
"Last year was a rescue mission and then laying a foundation to settle things on and off the field.
"We felt we did that and we got some good improvement in the second half of the season.
"We've been training since the end of November, we have a core group that's pretty fit and we've been able to work on our game plan with more depth.
"With so many new players we still have work to do on our cohesion, but we feel as though we're in a better situation than last year.
"That won't guarantee any more wins than last year, but we feel we're improving and we're heading in the right direction."
The addition of youth often brings fresh enthusiasm to a club. Is that something you've experienced at Mitiamo?
"All the people that have come in are enthusiastic and they've brought a lot to the group and to training.
"Last year we felt we really improved the social scene around the club and the community feel around the club.
"We feel as though that will only be enhanced this year."
Does this new-look squad have the potential to challenge for a finals berth this year?
"There's no ceiling on what we can do.
"We're a little bit of the unknown at this stage, but if things click we feel as though as we can make finals."
What did you make of the LVFNL in your first season in the league and what are your expectations for 2024?
"I enjoyed the league, meeting new people and going to new clubs and grounds.
"It seems this year the competition will be deeper, which is great for the league.
"It's going to be a strong competition and an exciting season, which we're looking forward to."
ROUND 1 - April 13
v Marong (a)
ROUND 2 - April 20
v bye
ROUND 3 - April 27
v MGYCW (h)
ROUND 4 - May 4
v Calivil United (a)
ROUND 5 - May 11
v Pyramid Hill (h)
ROUND 6 - May 18
v Inglewood (a)
ROUND 7 - May 25
v BL-Serpentine (h)
ROUND 8 - June 1
v Bridgewater (a)
ROUND 9 - June 15
v Newbridge (h)
ROUND 10 - June 22
v Marong (h)
ROUND 11 - June 29
v bye
ROUND 12 - July 6
v MGYCW (a)
ROUND 13 - July 13
v Calivil United (h)
ROUND 14 - July 20
v Pyramid Hill (a)
ROUND 15 - July 27
v Inglewood (h)
ROUND 16 - August 3
v BL-Serpentine (a)
ROUND 17 - August 10
v Bridgewater (h)
ROUND 18 - August 17
v Newbridge (a)
