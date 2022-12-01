LVFNL: SOS call answered, now it's down to business for Varcoe at Mitiamo

THE recent appeal of the Mitiamo Football-Netball Club to desperately find a senior coach for season 2023 certainly struck a chord with Jon Varcoe.
Just over a week after the Superoos made public their plight to secure a senior coach or their future would be at risk, Varcoe answered the SOS call.
"They were obviously in a position where they needed some help and I love small country footy clubs and towns," Varcoe said on Thursday.
"I certainly didn't want to see the club struggle any further or potentially disappear, so there was an opportunity there to try and help in that way.
"And I thought the determination of the people involved and the passion and resilience they have shown through some tough times recently... floods, COVID and then they've had this coaching situation on top of it.
"Their resilience impressed me and so I thought lets get involved and see if we can help."
I certainly didn't want to see the club struggle any further or potentially disappear, so there was an opportunity there to try and help in that way- Jon Varcoe
Varcoe brings with him a strong coaching pedigree to John Forbes Oval that is highlighted by two sets of back-to-back premierships - 1994-95 at Waaia and 2016-17 at Picola United.
"We've got a core group of guys working hard on recruiting and we think we can bring some players in fairly quickly," Varcoe said.
"If there's any prospective players out there who are wanting to come to a good club that is up for a challenge and mix with great people then we'd be interested in having a chat. We'll be looking to bring in some quality players and people and aim to field two really competitive teams in the seniors and reserves next season."
Varcoe is returning to coaching after a three-year break having last coached at Picola United in 2019 and takes over a Superoos side that finished fourth this year.
As well as his flags at Picola United and Waaia, Varcoe has also coached Lancaster and had coaching roles at Echuca and Moama, while he has also been heavily involved in cricket coaching as well.
"I've had 12 years of senior coaching experience, but been involved with football and cricket for as long as I can remember and generally been involved in leadership roles, which is something I enjoy," Varcoe said.
"I'm really looking forward to this next challenge and if as a club we can all work together as one big team I don't believe there's any limits as to what we can achieve."
Mitiamo vice-president Brad Spence earlier this week described Varcoe as the perfect fit for the Superoos.
"He has coached premierships before, he knows what community clubs are all about and he wants to get involved with us, so we are rapt," Spence said.
"It's obviously a huge relief for the club to have appointed Jon and we're really excited to have him join us."
As well as the appointment of Varcoe, the Superoos have followed it up with the announcement of two key re-signings in gun half-back Luke Lougoon and star midfielder Doug Thomas.
On the netball court the Superoos have also announced a new A grade netball coach in Jen Wilson.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.