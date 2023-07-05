Bendigo Advertiser
Mitiamo FNC rebuilding program off to a flying start in LVFNL

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 5 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 3:30pm
Mitiamo's football and netball programs remain competitive in the LVFNL.
Eight months ago the country footy rumour mill had Mitiamo Football Netball Club dead and buried.

