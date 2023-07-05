Eight months ago the country footy rumour mill had Mitiamo Football Netball Club dead and buried.
The Superoos didn't have a senior footy coach and several experienced players from the club's 2022 list had indicated they wouldn't be returning in 2023.
Those who believe what they read on footy forums thought the once mighty Mitiamo FNC had played its final games of footy and netball or, at best, would not be competitive.
Incorrect. The Superoos' loyal and hard-working administrators and volunteers are made of sturdier stuff than the keyboard warriors that relish the opportunity to spread negativity.
Two-thirds of the way through the 2023 Loddon Valley FNL season the Superoos have shown there's plenty of life left in the club.
The senior football side defeated MGYCW by 34 points last Saturday - its second win of the season - while the A-grade netball team should finish top-three on the ladder and is seen as a genuine flag contender.
"All the doom and gloom talk was really stressful, but inside the club we were never giving up,'' Mitiamo FNC president Mick Draper said.
"It took a lot of work, and it's been a hard road, but the hard work has paid off.
"There's plenty of positivity there... we're happy with where we're heading."
Draper said first-season senior coach Jon Varcoe had done an outstanding job with the football program.
"When Jon was appointed was when it started to turn for us,'' Draper said.
"He worked really hard to get numbers to the club and we've actually got more players on our list this year compared to what we had last year.
"Jon is respected by everyone at the club, he's done a great job at bringing people to the club.
"We've actually attracted several young blokes, who hadn't played footy for a year or two, to our club to play footy again. That's great for our club, but also great for country footy."
On the netball court, the Superoos are fielding teams in all grades - much to the delight of the young families that live in the district.
"Our under-13 team is very young, but results aren't everything at that age, it's about participation,'' Draper said.
"What really hurt us when there were rumours about the club folding was the effect it had on our local families.
"The young girls that play are locals and the families need their sporting outlet on a weekend.
"Without the club they miss out on that experience. We're very happy that we're fielding all our netball teams because the girls love being part of it."
The Superoos' loyal band of supporters also appreciate the work that's been done off the field to keep the club afloat, not just for 2023 but for future seasons.
"The general supporters are upbeat and they can see a future for the club,'' Draper said.
"We've attracted youth to the club and we've exposed some local kids to senior footy and they're showing some potential.
"We're excited and we know we've got a long way to go, but we think we have a future.
"We have our plans of where we want to get to. We have plans on and off the ground where we think we can sustain the club well into the future."
