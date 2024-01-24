Three properties up for grabs. Is your dream home among them?

Potential homebuyers in Bendigo will be spoiled for choice when three properties go up for auction early in 2024.
Action is set to kick off with three homes the first Saturday after the Australia Day long weekend.
All are expected to go under the hammer on February 3. The homes are in Kennington, North Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye.
Have a look at what you can buy:
A split-level home, this four-bedroom property has been renovated from its 1953 original build to give it a new lease on life.
An immaculate kitchen and bathroom await any potential buyer while the dining area overlooks a generous living area warmed by an ambient fireplace.
The six-star energy rated home boasts new ducted heating, reverse cycle air conditioning, carpet, plumbing, upgraded electrical board and safety switches added to the property.
The house comes complete with original roof tiles and bricks from Bendigo Pottery.
The 249 square-metre home sits atop a 768 square-metre block that has plenty of garden space for those passionate about greenery.
Auction price guide: $900,000 to $990,000.
Rustic charm and modern comfort are perfectly blended in this three-bedroom house on a 951 square-metre block.
It is nestled among the trees on a street with limited neighbours either side, allowing peace and privacy.
The hardwood floors, functioning fireplace and top quality kitchen all make for a home fit for a buyer to move in to straightaway.
It is also located close to Strathfieldsaye's amenities, sports clubs, reserves, schools and is just a short drive to Bendigo's vibrant CBD, this property offers convenience and potential.
Auction price guide: $550,000 to $600,000
A four-bedroom home in a prime location is up for grabs when this Kennington property goes to auction.
A stone's throw away from the Kennington village shopping complex, Kennington reservoir and a host of schools, eateries and social activities.
The home boasts the convenience of two bathrooms and the luxury of two large living areas which is ideal for versatile relaxation and entertaining.
The house also has a functioning spa in the back garden.
Auction price guide: $500,000 to $550,000
