Rape, arson and ice-fuelled burglary sentencing: Bendigo court round-up

An ice-fuelled burglar, a convicted murderer guilty of arson, and a rapist have all recently fronted Bendigo courts for sentencing.
Lucas Robert Walters, 38, had previously pleaded guilty to stealing guns from a rural central Victorian property while he was using methylamphetamine and GHB daily.
The County Court sitting in Bendigo had previously heard the Kerang father of five was a law-abiding citizen until recent struggles with mental ill health and drug use brought about by a number of deaths of family members and close friends.
Before being found guilty of burglary, theft, criminal damage and a rolled-up theft of three firearms - two of which have not been found - Walters had been sentenced for other crimes committed under the influence of drugs.
This included possessing a prohibited weapon in 2023, and receiving an 18 month community corrections order in the same year for crimes including failing to store firearms corrections, possessing a drug of dependence, criminal damage, dishonesty offences and committing an indictable offence on bail.
Early in 2024 he was also sentenced to five months in prison for an unlawful assault, dangerous driving while pursued by police, wilful damage and possession of a drug of dependence.
That sentence ended on March 29 feeding into his latest sentence of seven months in prison followed by a 24-month CCO.
Judge Sarah Leighfield said she took the shearer's remorse and early plea of guilty into consideration, as well a number of mental health issues.
Walters has now been off drugs for a number of months and Judge Leighfield said his use of ice and GHB provided a relevant context - though not excuse - for his crimes.
She said he had demonstrated a "capacity to live a healthy and productive life" and that he had family support.
A convicted murderer who pleaded guilty to arson after lighting a house on fire with a man inside has been sentenced to three years in prison with a non-parole period of two years.
Robert William Larson, 58, was on parole at the time of his crime - after receiving a life sentence for murder at age 17.
Judge Mark Gamble said Larson's latest crime was serious because it happened while he was on parole, he had travelled to the scene and brought fire starters and a lighter to the property making it "pre-meditated".
"The property that you chose to set fire to was a highly combustible weatherboard house," Judge Gamble said.
"That conduct on your part was highly dangerous and it was only due to good fortune, not design, that the entire house was not destroyed.
"As the only occupant was asleep at the time, he and you are very fortunate that the concerned neighbour was as vigilant as he was."
His sentence will be served concurrently with his life sentence, with his parole on that matter currently revoked.
Swan Hill farmer pleaded guilty to rape
A 53-year-old Swan Hill man who raped a woman in her house received a significantly lower period of imprisonment than similar offenders because of a range of mitigatory factors.
Judge Sarah Leighfield said the man had grown up very poor and had been exposed to domestic violence. He lives with physical disabilities as well as having an intellectual disability and IQ of 63.
Judge Leighfield said she considered the fact the man had no priors and had entered an early plea of guilty when sentencing him to 18 months in prison with a non-parole period of eight months.
Judge Leighfield said the man's crime had impacted on many aspects of the victim's life from her work to her family relationships - and those effects would be significant and long-lasting".
She said the shorter sentence was not intended to dismiss the pain caused to the victim.
The Judge said the relationship between the parties - variously described as a friendship and as an on-off relationship which the victim denied - was not relevant because the lack of consent had been clearly communicated.
The man was supported by his siblings and his employer, as Judge Leighfield explained her findings in simplified language.
The court heard he needed an "improved understanding of consent and the meaning of rape".
