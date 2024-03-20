Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Convicted murderer pleads guilty to setting fire to house with man inside

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 20 2024 - 3:44pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Larson has pleaded guilty to arson after lighting a Bendigo home on fire. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Robert Larson has pleaded guilty to arson after lighting a Bendigo home on fire. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

A convicted murderer has pleaded guilty to arson after lighting a house on fire with a man inside.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.