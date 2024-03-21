Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Victim left 'broken': gardener/dairy farmer pleads guilty to raping woman

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 22 2024 - 12:51pm, first published 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The victim of a Swan Hill rapist has said the attack "ruined" her life. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
The victim of a Swan Hill rapist has said the attack "ruined" her life. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A rape victim felt "broken" and that her attacker had "taken me from me", the County Court sitting in Bendigo heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.