Maiden win a 'real bonus' for Howley-trained filly Elegancia

MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley believes a bright future lies ahead for his impressive three-year-old Elegancia following her smart maiden win at Geelong on Tuesday.
The So You Think filly punctuated a pleasing first preparation by winning at her fourth career start over 1740m.
It continued a good run of form for Elegancia, who had been placed in her three previous runs, at Werribee, Ararat and Pakenham.
Slow to jump and still at the rear of the field with 600m to run, jockey Billy Egan was able to give Elegancia a good trail into the race.
The widest runner on the turn, the filly relished the heavy 8 going and finished off the race nicely to run down the Danny O'Brien-trained Sun Gift for a tough win, with a long gap to the $1.50 favourite Inexorable in third.
Firmly of the belief Elegancia will improve with maturity, Howley hailed her win as a 'real bonus'.
"She has been a work in progress from day one - she's light and was always going to get a trip," he said.
"We were looking forward to getting her on the softer going today. I thought her last couple of runs on firmer going she had done well, but we always knew once we got her on a softer rack she'd lengthen out.
"She did a good a job.
"I think just being patient with her - just letting her grow and develop - she's still quite lean through the barrel.
"Whatever we do this prep is a real bonus as I think next time around she will be even better."
The win left Howley excited about Elegancia's prospects once she steps up in distance.
"I think the further we go, the better she is going to get," he said.
"She gives me that feel that once we get to that mile and a half at some point, whether it's this time round or not, she is really going to come into her own.
"She's still got a lot of growing to do, both physically and mentally, so I think she's done a really good job."
Egan was thrilled to see the filly finish the race off strongly, particularly in her first test on heavy ground.
"She was a bit slow into stride, but after that she just got nice and comfy out the back," he said.
"We were sort of fortunate we were able to ride a bit of a wave into the race and come to the middle of the track.
"She went through her gears and won the race.
"The wheels were slipping a little bit - the first time on the testing ground like this can be challenging."
A busy day for the Howley stable produced three other placegetters at Geelong, with Makalu backing up from a third at the same track on March 16 to finish second over 1740m, and Platinum Destroyer and El Poder Del Sol both finishing third.
She gives me that feel that once we get to that mile and a half at some point, whether it's this time round or not, she is really going to come into her own- Liam Howley
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.