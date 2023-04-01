Foxy Frida goes back-to-back in Bracelet

IT WAS almost a case of history repeating itself at Bendigo racecourse on Saturday, but this time around for Foxy Frida, victory in the $150,000 Gold Bracelet (1400m) was her's alone.
The Andrew Noblet-trained mare had to share the spoils of victory as a four-year-old in last year's race with Sirileo Miss in a dead-heat.
This time she would not be denied, with Billy Egan timing his ride to perfection on Foxy Frida to overhaul Shohei (Beau Mertens) in the shadows of the post and claim a stirring victory in another head-bobbing finish.
The win formed part of a winning double on Saturday, for Egan, who later won the Bendigo Guineas on Waltz On By.
Trainer Noblet was a relieved man after the daughter of Foxwedge posted her seventh career win at start number 22.
"She makes it hard for you watching this race two years in a row, dead-heated and I thought I got beaten (today)," he said.
"I said to the owners, I hope we're greedy this year and going to take the lot and it worked out our way."
"We targeted this race six weeks ago and she's had a great prep. She looks terrific and hopefully we're in for a good prep.
"We'll head to Adelaide again for the Queen Of The South and maybe go up north with her.
"We'll just see how she gets through it, but really I'm happy with the way she's come back."
Egan, who has quickly hit form following a long-stint on the sidelines due to the injuries he sustained in a race fall at Pakenham last August, was thrilled with the mare's surging finish.
"I thought we'd gone pretty close. I was more confident this year than I was last year anyway," he said.
"Today worked out probably very similar to last time.
"We had a very easy run and getting to the turn, just when I produced her she was going to explode, but just like last year, there was one that was going to be hard to run down as well.
"Every campaign she's consistent. She turns up and runs well and similar to last prep, she's going to keep bringing her best."
