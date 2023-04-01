Bendigo Advertiser
Foxy Frida goes back-to-back in Bracelet

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 2 2023 - 9:32am, first published April 1 2023 - 5:37pm
Foxy Frida, ridden by Billy Egan, overhauls Shohei (Beau Mertens) on the line to win the Gold Bracelet (1400m) on Saturday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
IT WAS almost a case of history repeating itself at Bendigo racecourse on Saturday, but this time around for Foxy Frida, victory in the $150,000 Gold Bracelet (1400m) was her's alone.

