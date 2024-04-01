Key position stocks a strength for in-form Bendigo Pioneers

Bendigo Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree lauded the work of his key position players following the club's Good Friday win over the Murray Bushrangers.
Traditionally, key position stocks at the Pioneers have been a weakness compared to some of the powerful metropolitan-based Coates Talent League clubs, but the 2024 Bendigo squad has some class at both ends of the ground.
In attack, Jobe Shanahan and James Barrat are developing into a potent one-two punch, while Zaidyn Lockwood and Nick Thompson have earned high praise from the coach in the Pioneers' impressive 2-0 start to the season.
Shanahan, a member of the AFL Academy, kicked four goals from 10 possessions and three marks in the two-point win over Murray.
However, it wasn't the statistics that impressed the coach most.
"All pre-season I've been telling Jobe that he doesn't have to take everything in the air, even though that is his strength,'' O'Bree said of Shanahan.
"What he needed to work on was his competitive and ground level and I thought that was outstanding against Murray.
"He tackled, he smothered, he picked up his ground balls cleanly. That's what I was most impressed about rather than the goals."
After kicking three goals in round one, Barrat hit the scoreboard again in round two.
Despite not touching the footy in the first half, Barrat kicked three crucial goals in the second-half.
"He responded well and stuck to his task,'' O'Bree said of Barrat.
"In some important moments in the second-half he stood up for us. That's footy for you."
At the other end of the ground, Lockwood has locked away a key defensive spot for the Pioneers.
The South Bendigo teenager was outstanding in one-on-one contests against the Bushrangers.
"He competes so unbelievably well,'' O'Bree said of Lockwood.
"I've always seen a good defensive side of his game. He competes really hard and he could go through the ruck at stages, but he just seems so at home in defence.
"He can reference off a player and go track the ball... it's pretty impressive."
First-year player Nick Thompson had his hands full against Murray star Josh Murphy on Friday, but he didn't shirk the task.
He restricted Murphy to eight kicks for the match, but the classy Murray forward still managed to kick six goals.
"I thought Nick played really well,'' O'Bree said of Thompson.
"Murphy is an out-and-out star and I thought Nick did a really solid job.
"Nick is going to be a very good player."
Midfielder Lachlan Hogan led the way for the Pioneers with 28 possessions, while Tobie Travaglia picked up 23 touches and skipper Dayten Uerata had 17 disposals and kicked two goals.
The Pioneers are one of four teams to have two wins from two games alongside Sandringham, Eastern and Geelong.
The Pioneers next game is against the Gippsland Power (1-0) in Ballarat on Sunday.
Their first game in Bendigo is not until Sunday, May 12, against the Northern Knights.
