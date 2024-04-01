Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Key position stocks a strength for in-form Bendigo Pioneers

AB
By Adam Bourke
April 1 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moama's Jobe Shanahan has made a strong start to the Coates Talent League season. Picture by Adam Bourke
Moama's Jobe Shanahan has made a strong start to the Coates Talent League season. Picture by Adam Bourke

Bendigo Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree lauded the work of his key position players following the club's Good Friday win over the Murray Bushrangers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.