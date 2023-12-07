Bendigo Pioneers stars get first taste of AFL Academy program

Bendigo Pioneers' duo Archer Day-Wicks and Jobe Shanahan will take part in their first high-performance camp with the AFL National Academy Boys squad.
The squad of 26 players from across Australia will come together in Melbourne from Friday in the first of three high-performance camps.
Sandhurst midfielder Day-Wicks and Moama key position player Shanahan were selected for the Academy on the back of standout seasons at Coates Talent League level with the Bendigo Pioneers.
The AFL National Academy is a football and personal development program that provides the next generation of stars with opportunities to best prepare them for the next steps in their football journey.
"We are extremely excited to have the AFL National Academy Boys come together for the first time this weekend,'' AFL National Academy Manager Tarkyn Lockyer said.
"We are looking forward to the opportunity to work with these talented young footballers and provide them with new learnings and experiences to further enhance their development and support their aspirations to play at the highest level possible."
Players will engage in a range of football, education, well-being and team-bonding sessions during this weekend's induction camp.
The squad will train at Whitten Oval from 1pm on Friday before travelling to Geelong where they will participate in a range of activities, including an inner sanctum experience at GMHBA Stadium.
The camp will conclude with a training session at The Hangar, the home of Essendon Football Club.
An induction camp for the 2024 AFL National Academy Girls program will be held in January.
The girls squad includes Bendigo Pioneers midfielder Lucia Painter.
