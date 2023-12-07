Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Bendigo Pioneers stars get first taste of AFL Academy program

December 7 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bendigo Pioneers' duo Archer Day-Wicks and Jobe Shanahan will take part in their first high-performance camp with the AFL National Academy Boys squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.