Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - Summary

Parades and dragons, that's a Bendigo Easter

Juanita Greville
By Juanita Greville
Updated March 30 2024 - 10:08pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The dragon is awoken. Picture by Darren Howe
The dragon is awoken. Picture by Darren Howe

There has been a real buzz around Bendigo this Easter weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juanita Greville

Juanita Greville

Editor, Bendigo Advertiser and Central West

If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.