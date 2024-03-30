Parades and dragons, that's a Bendigo Easter

There has been a real buzz around Bendigo this Easter weekend.
Sun, fun, festival and the lure of days of free activities has brought in tourists by the thousands.
Wandering through the markets on Friday and yesterday I overheard smatterings of conversations.
Most were excited, pointing to this display or that ride. Some were apparently feeling a little ripped off ("$10 for a drink").
But in general the smiles were out, as were people's wallets.
There were snaking lines for many food vans (curly potatoes on sticks at one point had a 20 minute wait) and people could be seen carrying bags with branding from market stalls or shops.
It was great to have the chance to just to wander through the city, popping into the art show or the book fair.
From the bustle of View St and the Mall to the quiet back streets and laneways, people could be seen lapping up the long weekend.
Many hung around for the torchlight parade last night, with hundreds setting out their camping chairs and picnic blankets early at their preferred spot on a balmy autumn evening.
It was the night for a picnic, and people did just that. Burgers and fries, sandwiches and take-aways washed down with cool drinks and coffees.
The city's eateries were also booming, with long lines of patient patrons. Most had a few hours to get through dinner before the main show started
In all, it was a lovely, relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere
Today dragons will roam through the CBD, fitting as this is the Year of the Dragon. Thousands of participants and fans of the main parade will start lining the streets early.
Such is the power of Bendigo's festival.
If you can't be there, we've got you covered. Head to bendigoadvertiser.com.au for our livestreams and live blog.
We've also got galleries and stories telling the journey of this year's festival ... and of Bendigo.
Check us out.
Juanita Greville. Editor
