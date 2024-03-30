Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Mangiameli goes back-to-back as Redbacks club champion

March 30 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo United all-rounder Marcus Mangiameli has won the George Mackay Trophy for a second time. Picture by Noni Hyett
Bendigo United all-rounder Marcus Mangiameli has won the George Mackay Trophy for a second time. Picture by Noni Hyett

ALL-ROUNDER Marcus Mangiameli has won back-to-back George Mackay Trophys as Bendigo United's first XI club champion for the 2023-24 season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.