Mangiameli goes back-to-back as Redbacks club champion

ALL-ROUNDER Marcus Mangiameli has won back-to-back George Mackay Trophys as Bendigo United's first XI club champion for the 2023-24 season.
Mangiameli won the award with 63 votes, while he was also the Redbacks' first XI champion player with 1240 points in what was a season where Bendigo United finished fourth.
Also among the award winners for the Redbacks was Marita Pinniger, who took out the Norm Jackson Award for best clubperson, while Hugh Behrens claimed a swag of trophies, winning the second XI batting, under-18 bowling aggregate, under-18 champion player and Ross Davies Memorial Encouragement Award.
The presentation night at Harry Trott Oval also included an acknowledgement of the Redbacks' under-18 team that won the BDCA premiership.
CLUB AWARDS:
John Turner Most Valuable Player Award - Marcus Mangiameli, 89 votes.
Ross Davies Memorial Encouragement Award - Hugh Behrens.
Coach's Award - Craig Banfield.
Norm Jackson Memorial Award - Marita Pinniger.
Junior co-ordinator - Nick Crawford.
FIRST XI:
Club champion - Marcus Mangiameli, 63 votes.
Batting aggregate - Riley Treloar, 478 runs @ 43.4.
Bowling aggregate - Miggy Podosky, 22 wickets @ 15.0.
Champion player - Marcus Mangiameli, 1240 points.
SECOND XI:
Team champion - Heath Behrens, 47 votes.
Batting aggregate - Hugh Behrens, 303 runs @ 75.7.
Bowling aggregate - Billy Bassett, 18 wickets @ 12.9.
Champion player - Billy Bassett, 598 points.
THIRD XI:
Team champion - Adam Rady, 55 votes.
Batting aggregate - Mark Di Fede, 341 runs @ 48.7.
Bowling aggregate - Gerard Malan, 20 wickets @ 14.7.
Champion player - Adam Rady, 711 points.
UNDER-18S:
Batting aggregate - Wil Pinniger, 427 runs @ 42.7.
Bowling aggregate - Hugh Behrens, 20 wickets @ 7.1.
Champion player - Hugh Behrens, 742 points.
UNDER-12B:
Bowling - Lenny Edwards, 15 wickets @ 7.9.
Batting - Ed Pertzel, 177 runs @ 19.6.
Team champion - Ed Pertzel.
Coach's Award - Nate Thompson, Bella Cail.
UNDER-12A:
Bowling - Samuel Preston, 10 wickets @ 13.1.
Batting - Hadley Galea, 183 runs @ 23.0.
Team champion - Hadley Galea.
Coach's Award - Brodie Barry.
UNDER-14A:
Bowling - Max Adams, 10 wickets @ 8.5.
Batting - Charlie Macumber, 110 runs @ 36.6.
Team champion - Charlie Macumber.
Coach's Award - Quinn Casey.
Under-16:
Bowling - Noah Willits, 12 wickets @ 10.3.
Batting - 266 runs @ 53.2.
Team champion - Noah Willits.
Coach's Award - Cooper Byrnes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.