Like father, like son: special day for Heath and Hugh Behrens

Heath Behrens' list of achievements in Bendigo cricket is as long as Dennis Lillee's run-up, but few moments will match what he'll experience at Harry Trott Oval on Saturday.
Six years after retiring from first XI cricket, the greatest run scorer in Bendigo District Cricket Association history will return to top-grade action to play alongside his 16-year-old son Hugh as he makes his first XI debut for Bendigo United against Strathfieldsaye.
"An opportunity arose with three players unavailable in the first XI,'' Heath, who has 11,579 first XI runs to his name, said.
"Miggy Podosky is coming back into the side, Hugh was probably worthy of an elevation and there was one spot left to fill.
"I thought I'd put my hand up to try and get through a game.
"At the moment it will just be a one-off game. My intention wasn't to play A-grade with Hugh this year, I was keen to help out in the seconds and play alongside him there.
"He's progressing pretty well and, hopefully, he grabs his opportunity and stays up there and I'll be back in the seconds.
"This is a good opportunity for us, so we'll grab it while we can."
Hugh's debut marks another chapter in the Behrens' family proud association with the Redbacks.
This year marks 35 years since Heath's older brother, Evan, made his senior debut with the club.
Peter Behrens - Heath's father and Hugh's grandfather - has been a major contributor off the field to Bendigo United during that 35 years and, fittingly, he will play a special role before Saturday's game.
"Peter is going to present Hugh with his cap before the game, which will be a great moment for our family,'' Heath said.
Like Heath, Hugh is an elegant left-hander.
He has scores of 47 and 31 not out in second XI cricket this summer and he made an impressive 75 for Northern Rivers in a representative game against St Kilda.
"Hugh will be a bit nervous, but that's expected and I'm sure he'll handle it well,'' Heath said.
"He has a couple of gears. He can put his head down and occupy the crease, but he can also step up and play some attacking shots when he needs to.
"Teaching him to play the right role is what we're doing at the moment. A lot of kids these days think they have to hit every ball for a boundary.
"The T20 cricket and the limited amount of cricket some of these kids have played over the last four years has played a part in that.
"It's great to have two-day cricket back. We're trying to teach these kids how to concentrate and build an innings."
As well as being the BDCA's greatest run scorer, Heath was one of the competition's finest slip fielders and he's likely to return to the cordon this game.
"They'll have to hide me in the slips because I'm not moving as well these days,'' Heath said with a chuckle.
"Hopefully, I can grab a hold of a couple. I did some practice this week just to get my eye in.
"I put one down off Hugh's bowling in the second XI earlier in the year and he's reminded me about that a few times since."
BDCA - round five
Bendigo United v Strathfieldsaye
Strathdale-Maristians v White Hills
Huntly North v Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat v Sandhurst
Eaglehawk v Golden Square
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.