Hartley pleased with response after 'Maine caught off guard early

CASTLEMAINE coach Michael Hartley admits his side was caught off guard early by Maryborough in Friday's BFNL stand-alone season-opener at Camp Reserve.
In what is expected to be a season of vast improvement for Castlemaine under Hartley, the Maine went into Good Friday as warm favourites against their country rivals.
And while the final margin did end up being 69 points in favour of Castlemaine, 19.17 (131) to 9.8 (62), Maryborough showed plenty of encouraging signs during the first half before being worn down by a lack of rotations.
Hunting its first win since round two of 2021 the signs were good for Maryborough when the visitors led by 18 points in time-on of the second quarter, 7.4 to 4.4.
However, the stoppage of the game for several minutes after Maryborough tall Seb Collins suffered a broken arm in his first game back from an ACL injury halted the momentum of the visitors.
When the game resumed Castlemaine kicked eight unanswered goals - the last three of the second quarter and first five of the third term - to assume control of the contest.
"Maryborough brought a lot of fight to the contest and to be honest, we were probably a bit taken aback by that," Hartley said.
"We spoke at half-time about what we needed to improve on and I gave the boys a bit of a rev up and I thought we came out in the second half and got it done really well.
"It took a little bit longer than we wanted to get the game the way we wanted it, but some of our ball movement in the second half was really good... if our forwards had have been able to finish better we could have put on a few more goals.
"But overall it was a really pleasing way to start the season."
The Magpies' win included both Hartley and skipper Bailey Henderson - who is with the Magpies full-time this year following VFL stints with Richmond and Werribee - kick five goals each.
Former AFL player Hartley didn't take long to make his mark with his new club, kicking Castlemaine's opening two goals, while Henderson at one stage kicked four-consecutive goals in the game - the last two of the second quarter and first two of the third.
With both finishing with five goals apiece, it's the first time Castlemaine has had two players kick at least five in a game since round 15 of 2016 when Rhys Ford booted eight and Klai Jermyn slotted six against Maryborough.
While the final margin blew out to 69 points after such a competitive first half from Maryborough, co-coach Coby Perry was positive about his side's first-up performance in the wake of injuries to Collins, Kirk Looby (rib) and Fraser Russell (groin).
"The first 40 to 50 minutes of the game were fantastic when we were at full strength," Perry said.
"Seb Collins and Fraser Russell were both in the game early for us and good avenues in the forward line and hit the scoreboard, but as soon as those guys went down it just threw us out structurally unfortunately and we were missing those key avenues to goal, which was tough.
"Castlemaine moved the ball really well in the second half and it was hard to keep up with them with their fresher legs.
"But for us, we're super positive... we showed that when we had a full team for those first 50 or so minutes we were well in control. It felt good and we moved the ball well through that period and we hit the scoreboard and now we'll get ready for Kangaroo Flat."
The remainder of the BFNL's round one games will be played on Saturday, April 13 - Strathfieldsaye v South Bendigo, Eaglehawk v Golden Square, Kangaroo Flat v Sandhurst. Gisborne bye.
Football:
Seniors - Castlemaine 19.17 (131) def Maryborough 9.8 (62).
Reserves - Castlemaine 15.11 (101) def Maryborough 2.1 (13).
Under-18s - Castlemaine 9.10 (64) def Maryborough 8.9 (57).
Netball:
A grade - no game.
A reserve - Maryborough 56 def Castlemaine 38.
B grade - Castlemaine 34 def Maryborough 29.
B reserve - Castlemaine 48 def Maryborough 41.
17-under - Maryborough 61 def Castlemaine 53.
