Large crowd gathers at Rosalind Park to watch the 'true story of Easter'

More than a thousand people spent the night of Good Friday at Rosalind Park watching the retelling of the trial, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The Way of the Cross is a collaborative outdoor theatrical performance produced by the combined churched of Bendigo.
The show was directed by Nexus Youth Theatre's Julie Lovell and featured 33 local performers with ages ranging from 11 to 87.
"There's only one reason for Good Friday, and that's that Jesus died and gave his life for us, and then on Sunday he rose again," Ms Lovell said.
It was Ms Lovell's second time helming the play, which included a soundscape for the first time in its long history.
The Way of the Cross became a Bendigo Easter tradition during the 1980s, Ms Lovell said, before COVID-19 put the show on pause.
"This is my second year coming on as director and it's just so much fun and to work with beautiful volunteers who just come in and want to give up their time," Ms Lovell said.
"We only had eight weeks to throw it together. The volunteers and the committee have given many, many hours to it."
To support the production, visit thewayofthecross-bendigo.com.
