The cast of The Way of the Cross braved the wet weather on Thursday night to stage their last rehearsal before their Good Friday performance.
Despite the rain, a team of actors and backstage crew descended on Rosalind Park in central Bendigo to iron out the last few details of the free play which be presented in the park at 7.30pm on Good Friday.
The Easter tradition was revived last year and performed in front of the Capital Theatre but this year has moved into Rosalind Park.
The show will share the stage with a number of other Bendigo Easter Festival events but participants and spectators will hope to miss the forecast rain with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting between six and 15mm on Good Friday.
Director Julie Lovell and the cast would tell the well-known story of Jesus' last days featuring the iconic moments of the last supper and Jesus in the garden of Gethsemane before Judas' betrayal.
"This story has a lot to it, so as the director I want people to not just tell it but to give an experience of who Jesus is," Ms Lovell said.
As a believer, she said she hoped the performance would inspire others to learn more about the ultimate sacrifice that Easter represents.
Those attending are encouraged to bring a chair and wear something waterproof.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
