A "very witty, modern" Pirates of Penzance production will open at The Capital on Thursday night, July 20.
The Nexus Bendigo Youth Theatre show features 26 student performers, from Years 6 to 12, and behind the scenes are an array of young costume and set designers, make-up artists and theatre hands.
While many of the performers had never been in a show before, never mind an operetta, according to Janelle Rotherham from Nexus, the company is mounting a typically high-quality production.
Months of classes and rehearsals have seen the young actors grow into their roles.
"Their voices have grown so much. It's beautiful," Ms Rotherham said.
The production has also benefited from the involvement of a lot of young people who have "come through different shows over the years" and stuck around.
Co-directing with Nexus' permanent director Julie Lovell is 22-year-old Matthew Kidd, who in preparation sought out professional training in sword play and fight direction.
"It's great to have young people coming through the program and having a turn in the director's chair," Ms Rotherham said, "and the swordplay in it is amazing".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Indicative of the standard of Nexus training is the fact that another former graduate is currently working in Marvel movies while a third is on Broadway, Ms Rotherham said.
But while its theatre credentials are solid, the group - which is the "theatre arm" of Mad Cow - is equally focused on the people side of things.
"We're all about building community and creating connections as well as producing excellence and training for life," Ms Rotherham said.
Audiences who get along to the show can expect a "very vibrant, energised show which looks fantastic and has amazing singing".
Pirates of Penzance runs at the Capital in View Street on Thursday, July 20, Friday, July 21, Saturday, July 22, Sunday, July 23, Thursday, July 27, Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.
Tickets are $45/$40.
For more details visit Nexus Young Theatre Group's website.
