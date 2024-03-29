Bendigo too good for Ballarat in historic women's Twenty20 match

Bendigo earned bragging rights over country rival Ballarat in Friday's historic women's cricket match at the QEO.
The game marked the 150th anniversary of the first women's cricket match held in Australia, which was in Bendigo at the Easter Fair in 1874.
Bendigo batted first and compiled 3-148 from 20 overs, thanks largely to a brilliant 60 from opener Sarah Mannes.
The Golden Square captain opened the batting with Sandhurst's Kate Shallard.
After initially playing second fiddle to Shallard, Mannes went up a gear after Shallard fell for 27.
Mannes played some superb pull shots as she lifted the Bendigo run-rate along with her Golden Square team-mate Sarah Perry (35).
Their partnership lifted Bendigo into a strong position at 3-148.
Ballarat's run chase got off to strong start. The visitors raced to 0-36 before Sandhurst medium-pacer Ella Flavell made a crucial breakthrough.
Bendigo's tight bowling and fielding saw the run rate required balloon to more than 10 runs per over.
Mannes capped a fine all-round game by claiming Ballarat's second wicket of the match.
A couple of big overs kept Ballarat in the game and the pressure went back on Bendigo's bowlers.
Bendigo's Ren Haeusler and White Hills' Letesha Bawden were given the responsibility of bowling the death overs and they held their nerve.
Ballarat required 14 runs off the final over to win the match and Bawden was up to the task restricting the visitors to just five runs to seal victory for Bendigo.
The close contest capped a wonderful day for cricket in Bendigo.
Former Australian and Victorian players Cathryn Fitzpatrick and Kelly Applebee hosted a special all-girls' cricket clinic and players arrived by a horsedrawn carriage in a reenactment of the original match.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.