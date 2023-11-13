Mannes' milestone century in Bendigo women's cricket

Golden Square's Sarah Mannes became the second player in BDCA women's cricket history to score a century.
Mannes made 102 off 80 balls against Strathfieldsaye on Sunday to join team-mate Tammy Norquay as the only players to score centuries in the league's short history.
It was a case of when, not if, Mannes would crack three figures.
The right-hander threatened to achieve the milestone a number of times over the past two seasons, but fell just short.
This time around there was to be no edgy eighties or nervous nineties.
She entered the final over 91 not out and reached her century with a four off the third ball of the over.
"There were a couple of hits last year where I thought I had it in me, but it didn't come together,'' Mannes said.
"With a couple of overs to go I found out I was 89 so I counted down from there. It was a nice feeling.
"It's been this elusive thing that I feel like I could have done before and haven't been able to, but now that I've done it I'm a bit like 'oh, well, on to next week'.
"I've actually been disappointed with my batting so far this year, so I've done some work in the last couple of weeks on my patience.
"I'm really happy it has come together."
Mannes belted 15 boundaries in total in her 102 and was involved in a 165-run opening stand with Norquay, who made 57 off 59 balls.
The star duo laid the foundation for Square's big total of 5-201 off 25 overs.
Mackenzee Porter (2-15) was the pick of the Jets' bowlers, while Sarah Rogers took 2-43.
Strathfieldsaye responded with 9-91 from its 25 overs.
Adelaide Bollard top-scored with 26, while Amy Bilsborow made 23.
Sarah Perry (4-8) and D'Lilah Shatwell (3-25) did the damage with the ball for the Bulldogs.
Sandhurst remains the only undefeated team in the competition.
The Dragons proved too strong for Strathdale-Maristians at Ewing Park.
Sandhurst's Maree Pearce and Kate Shallard proved to be the difference between the two teams.
Pearce made 75 not out off 57 balls and Shallard made 73 off 71 balls in Sandhurst's score of 2-185 off 25 overs.
Meg O'Callaghan (1-18) and Bella Eddy (1-30) were the wicket-takers for the Suns.
In reply, Strathdale showed some grit with the bat.
While they never looked like reeling in the big target, the Suns only lost two wickets for the innings in a score of 2-112.
O'Callaghan and Eddy completed fine all-round matches by scoring 24 not out and 29 not out respectively, while Shelby Giorlando made 23.
A strong bowling performance set up Bendigo's comfortable win over White Hills.
The Goers rolled the Demons for 48 and then took just 7.1 overs to reach the target.
The star with the ball for Bendigo was Holly Ryan.
Ryan had figures of 3-9 off four overs, with her three wickets coming in one over.
Letesha Bawden (23) top-scored for White Hills.
Lila Keck (21 not out) and Kylie Trimble (19 not out) saw the Goers over the line.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.