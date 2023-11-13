Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Mannes' milestone century in Bendigo women's cricket

AB
By Adam Bourke
November 13 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Mannes and Holly Ryan were two of the stars of Bendigo women's cricket at the weekend.
Sarah Mannes and Holly Ryan were two of the stars of Bendigo women's cricket at the weekend.

Golden Square's Sarah Mannes became the second player in BDCA women's cricket history to score a century.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help