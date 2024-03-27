Women's cricket takes centre stage on QEO in honour of 150 years

THE modern day stars of women's cricket in Bendigo will pay tribute to the past on Friday in a Twenty20 commemorative match against Ballarat at the QEO.
The Twenty20 match will be part of the celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of Australia's first women's cricket match that was played in Bendigo.
The historic first women's match was played as part of the Bendigo Easter Fair in 1874 at Camp Hill - what is now known as Rosalind Park - between "The Blues" and "The Reds".
The Blues won by 21 runs on April 7, 1874, with a report on the match in the Bendigo Advertiser the following day stating: "It certainly required a very considerable amount of courage on the part of the ladies to undertake to play a cricket match in public. The thing was unprecedented as far as Australia was concerned, and such a remarkable event as a ladies' cricket match had seldom happened."
The 150-year commemorative match will also be played in conjunction with this year's Bendigo Easter Fair and will feature a link back to the inaugural game in 1874.
Among those attending the match, which starts at 2pm, will be Diane Robertson, the great granddaughter of Barbara Rae, who not only captained the winning team, "The Blues", but was also the top-scorer of the inaugural match.
"I am delighted to learn that my great grandmother, Barbara Rae, was a trailblazer for women's cricket," Diane said on Wednesday.
"Although these women cricketers had a lot of local support, they also endured extreme criticism. The women were courageous, talented and inspiring."
The side representing Bendigo is largely made up of the this season's Team of the Year picked from the Bendigo District Cricket Association women's competition.
"We've got a very strong team for Friday," wicket-keeper Karmel McClure from Golden Square said.
"There's probably eight players in the team who bat in the top three for their club and we've also got five opening bowlers as well.
"So there's a lot of pace in the side, but also a lot of variation as well in terms of spin and some medium-pace.
"It's a really solid all-round team and an exciting opportunity. It's a great privilege to be able to play on the QEO and a great step in the right direction for women's cricket as far as playing more games on turf."
White Hills' all-rounder Letesha Bawden is also excited by the opportunity of representing Bendigo in the commemorative match.
"I've been fortunate to have played a lot of representative cricket in my career and I think it's just awesome to be able to play on the QEO in front of family and friends," Bawden said.
"Hopefully, everyone who comes along enjoys the day."
As well as the Twenty20 match, the day will also include an all-girls clinic from 12.45pm ran by former Australian cricketers Cathryn Fitzpatrick and Kelly Applebee.
Also commemorating the 150th anniversary of Australia's first women's cricket match is the Bendigo Historical Society through its exhibition Frisky Matrons and Forward Spinsters at its new history house museum at 11 Mackenzie Street, Bendigo.
The exhibition tells the story of the 22 women who played in the historic match in Bendigo and the men who supported them.
Beginning on Good Friday, the exhibition will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 3pm.
As well as Diane Robertson, another notable spectator for Friday's match will be author Louise Zedda-Sampson, who wrote the book Bowl The Maidens Over, which tells the story of Australia's first women cricketers.
Bendigo squad - Sarah Mannes (c), Kate Shallard, Sarah Perry, Letesha Bawden, Ren Haeusler, Amy Ryan, Ella Flavell, Zoe Ross, Karmel McClure, Jessy Matthews, Bella Eddy, Mackenzie Porter, Megan Baird.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.