Pioneers keen to build momentum through tricky start to season

Bendigo Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree is eager to see if his team can reproduce its round one heroics when it tackles the Murray Bushrangers on Good Friday.
The Pioneers upset the GWV Rebels in Ballarat in round one last Sunday and head into Friday's clash in Shepparton as the underdogs again.
"It's a five-day turnaround for us after a pretty physical game,'' O'Bree said.
"We've got some good energy around the group and we're looking forward to the challenge of playing against a quality opponent that played some really fast, aggressive footy in a win over Tassie in round one.
"Tassie has played in two preliminary finals the past two years, so they're a quality team."
Ironically, a practice match defeat at the hands of the Bushrangers earlier this month played a key role in the Pioneers' round one win over the Rebels.
"The Bushies gave us a real runaround in our practice match a couple of weeks before round one,'' O'Bree admitted.
"We looked really flat. We freshened the boys up heading into round one and it showed that the boys were back up and about.
"Against the Rebels you could see that they were sharper and that performance should give them the confidence that they can match it with any side.
"The more they play together the better they'll get. We have plenty of things to work on individually, as well as a team."
Classy midfielder/forward Archer Day-Wicks will miss Friday's game because of injury, while leadership group member Glen Gillbee and Nash Ramage are also out of the side.
Wingman/half-forward Oliver Poole is a key inclusion for the Pioneers, while Connor Evans and Thomas Rutledge also come into the squad.
Rutledge, from Macedon, will play his first game for the Pioneers at under-18 level.
Bendigo Pioneers squad to face the Murray Bushrangers:
B: Connor Evans, Zaydyn Lockwood, Wilhem Bennett
Hb: Hunter Wright, Nick Thompson, Tobie Travaglia
C: Charlie Cook, Archie Watt, Mitchell Bell
Hf: Oliver Poole, Jobe Shanahan, Taj Bond
F: Tom Evans, James Barrat, Koben Ryan
Foll: Gus Toll, Dayten Uerata, Lachlan Hogan
Inter: Oliver Morris, Jye Chambers, Thomas Rutledge, Dusty Geister, Shaun Watson, Jonty Davis
