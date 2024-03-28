Warrant out for man charged with One Tree Hill fire after court no-show

The 36-year-old Bendigo man who has been charged with allegedly starting a fire in One Tree Hill on March 26 has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Jeida Francis was due to appear in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on March 28, charged with recklessly causing a bushfire and criminal damage by fire.
However, he did not appear and did not give the court a reason for his absence.
Central Goldfields Crime Investigation Unit detectives charged the man after what they described was "an allegedly suspicious car fire in Strathfieldsaye".
Police said emergency services had responded to reports a vehicle was on fire in bushland near Pioneer Road about 2pm the day of the blaze.
No-one was injured in the fire, which burnt 0.6 hectares, according to Forest Fire Management Victoria.
Air support was called in to extinguish the fire after firefighters on the ground struggled to access the area given its geographic location.
After multiple waterbombs from the air, the fire was under control by 7.30pm on March 26.
FFMVic acknowledged the cause of the fire was a burnt-out car, which Victoria Police were investigating.
