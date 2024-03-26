What you need to know about the One Tree Hill fire

UPDATE, 5.00PM: Emergency services have declared the incident is now "safe".
They have kept a 'STAY INFORMED' safety message in place for Flora Hill, Mandurang, Quarry Hill, Spring Gully, Strathfieldsaye.
Strathfieldsaye's Edwards Road remains closed at this stage.
UPDATE, 3.40PM: Firefighters have brought the blaze under control.
A 'STAY INFORMED' message remains in effect, for the time being.
EARLIER: Authorities have issued a 'STAY INFORMED' message for a fire burning out of control south of Bendigo.
Here is the message being sent to people in the area:
This Community Information message is being issued for Flora Hill, Mandurang, Quarry Hill, Spring Gully, Strathfieldsaye.
There is a bushfire at Edwards Rd, Strathfieldsaye that is not yet under control.
Firefighters are currently responding to this fire.
The following road is closed: Edwards Road, Strathfieldsaye.
Smoke will visible from nearby communities and roads.
There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required.
This message was issued by Forest Fire Management Victoria.
