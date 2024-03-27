Bendigo Advertiser
Strathfieldsaye fire arson accused a Bendigo man, police say

By Jenny Denton
Updated March 28 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 9:10am
A chopper dumping water on the blaze on Monday. Picture by Darren Howe
UPDATED 12.16PM: The man accused of starting Tuesday's One Tree Hill/Strathfieldsaye fire is a 36-year-old from Bendigo, who has been charged with recklessly cause bushfire and criminal damage by fire, police say.

