Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Good Friday game has Castlemaine and Maryborough buzzing

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated March 28 2024 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former BFNL inter-league representative Kal Huntly is back in the Castlemaine senior side this season. Picture by Adam Bourke
Former BFNL inter-league representative Kal Huntly is back in the Castlemaine senior side this season. Picture by Adam Bourke

The Good Friday stand-alone game to open the BFNL season has created a buzz around Castlemaine and Maryborough.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.